Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Watch: This performance art shows path to success is full of ups and downs

Yoann Bourgeois is a French choreographer and performance artist who has worked with stars like Harry Styles and Coldplay.

Yoann Bourgeois, Yoann Bourgeois choreographer and performance artists, viral performance art video, Yoann Bourgeois viral video trampoline, Yoann Bourgeois harry styles cold play, indian expressBourgeois often uses trampolines and stairs in his work.

The idea of how one can achieve success often boggles people. A piece of performance art that tackles this question is captivating netizens across the world.

The performance art presented by Yoann Bourgeois, a French choreographer, shows him trying to climb a staircase but then falling down. Instead of falling on the ground, Bourgeois lands on a trampoline and then bounces back on the staircase, only to fall back again. Bourgeois repeats the same action of falling and bouncing back multiple times before he finally lands on the top of the staircase.

ALSO READ |Kullu Dussehra: Around 8,000 women perform folk dance in unison. Watch video

A video of this performance was first posted on Instagram by photographer Mathieu Stern who saw it live. Stern’s video has since been reproduced across social media platforms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mathieu Stern (@mathieustern)

Bourgeois’s fluid and effortless movements shown in the video have impressed people, who took to social media to theorise about the message of his performance. On Twitter, a video of this performance art, reproduced by user Marshall Long (@OGBTC), gathered over 26.4 million views since it was posted on October 24.

A popular theory about performance is that it indicates that the path to success is not straightforward and includes several ups and downs. Many people also argued that Bourgeois’s act of getting up after each fall shows that one should not give up on their goal despite setbacks.

Bourgeois often uses trampolines and stairs in his work. Other than performing at popular art shows, he has also choreographed the music video of Harry Styles’s song As It Was and co-conceived the concept for the music video of Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s Let Somebody Go.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:36:31 pm
