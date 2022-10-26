Watch: This performance art shows path to success is full of ups and downs

The idea of how one can achieve success often boggles people. A piece of performance art that tackles this question is captivating netizens across the world.

The performance art presented by Yoann Bourgeois, a French choreographer, shows him trying to climb a staircase but then falling down. Instead of falling on the ground, Bourgeois lands on a trampoline and then bounces back on the staircase, only to fall back again. Bourgeois repeats the same action of falling and bouncing back multiple times before he finally lands on the top of the staircase.

A video of this performance was first posted on Instagram by photographer Mathieu Stern who saw it live. Stern’s video has since been reproduced across social media platforms.

Bourgeois’s fluid and effortless movements shown in the video have impressed people, who took to social media to theorise about the message of his performance. On Twitter, a video of this performance art, reproduced by user Marshall Long (@OGBTC), gathered over 26.4 million views since it was posted on October 24.

A popular theory about performance is that it indicates that the path to success is not straightforward and includes several ups and downs. Many people also argued that Bourgeois’s act of getting up after each fall shows that one should not give up on their goal despite setbacks.

{ I perceive the trampoline to have two sensible meanings 1. The safety net of privileged people 2. The realization that there’s always a way to bounce back from failure no matter how much you believe you can’t. You only stay on the ground if YOU stop bouncing. — 𝕲𝖗𝖊𝖙𝖆 𝖔𝖋 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖎 (@SlayerGirlGreta) October 24, 2022

Okay, y’all already talked about how success is not linear and that no matter what we should always bounce back but what about the trampoline? We all need it to give us the support when we fall and the shove to get us back on track. Could be ppl, goals, passion etc. So beautiful — jin_Midnights🌌🌃 (@chinnnderella) October 24, 2022

Easy to romanticize passion backed with no talent by insinuating that hard work will always get a man there. Some simply aint rich or free enough to spend all their time working hard for a dream when just maintaining life through day jobs. Soon, you gotta cut losses & move on. — Gene Oakley (@JamesGeneoakley) October 24, 2022

George S. Patton once said : “Succes is how high you bounce when you hit bottom.” — Average Dude (@DF63213279) October 24, 2022

I felt the same way bruhh. Knew he would end up there eventually but was rooting hard for him. Art is powerful ngl🥺 — Liam🇬🇭 (@officialdazzlin) October 24, 2022

Amazing video. And a beautiful way to demonstrate the trials and tribulations of life. But persevere and you will reach the top. — Todd Hockney (@ToddHockney) October 24, 2022

Bourgeois often uses trampolines and stairs in his work. Other than performing at popular art shows, he has also choreographed the music video of Harry Styles’s song As It Was and co-conceived the concept for the music video of Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s Let Somebody Go.