Wednesday, December 15, 2021
‘Perfect game for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s son’: Video of men playing tennis with cricket bats goes viral

Aatif Nawaz, a stand-up comedian and cricket commentator, shared the video online with a witty caption: "If tennis and cricket had a baby".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 15, 2021 2:56:00 pm
cricket with tennis ball, tennis with cricket bat, cricket badminton court exercise, Scotland cricket tennis batting practice, hybrid sports, indian expressThe video got sports fans excited who couldn't wait to try the game with their friends.

When it comes to sports like cricket and tennis, desi folks around the world can’t keep calm while supporting their favourite players. However, when both cricket and tennis events happen simultaneously, fans are often torn wondering what to watch. However, a recent viral video shows that it is possible to play both the games at the same time, all you need is the good old habit of jugaad.

In a video going viral, four players are seen engaged in a rally — all with bats — swapping the red ball for lime green ones seen in tennis. With no bowlers to ball, the game was pretty much like an tennis match only sans any racket.

Aatif Nawaz, a stand-up comedian and cricket commentator for BBC’s Test Match Special, shared the video online with a witty caption. “If tennis and cricket had a baby…” Nawaz quipped on Twitter.

While it may look as if all the players are just having some fun, it’s actually part of a pre-game training. The video, which was originally shared by Toby Bailey, National Performance Coach and National Selector for Cricket Scotland, showed players from country’s A-team and players of Edinburgh Napier University academy.

Taking to Twitter, Bailey explained the practice is key to foot movement for players, adding: “The game is played on a badminton court with cricket bats.” He further said that the match is best of five games in a tennis game format for more pressure points.

“Great warm up and brilliant for foot movement, bat face control and accessing the ball to play against spin,” the cricket coach added.

As the clip started doing rounds on the internet and many desi users chanced upon it, they couldn’t overlook Nawaz’s comment and joked it would be the perfect game for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son. Others couldn’t stop pushing for this hybrid game that combines their love for both sports, while it reminded many of their childhood days when they used to do this just for fun.

