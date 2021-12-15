‘Perfect game for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s son’: Video of men playing tennis with cricket bats goes viral

When it comes to sports like cricket and tennis, desi folks around the world can’t keep calm while supporting their favourite players. However, when both cricket and tennis events happen simultaneously, fans are often torn wondering what to watch. However, a recent viral video shows that it is possible to play both the games at the same time, all you need is the good old habit of jugaad.

In a video going viral, four players are seen engaged in a rally — all with bats — swapping the red ball for lime green ones seen in tennis. With no bowlers to ball, the game was pretty much like an tennis match only sans any racket.

Aatif Nawaz, a stand-up comedian and cricket commentator for BBC’s Test Match Special, shared the video online with a witty caption. “If tennis and cricket had a baby…” Nawaz quipped on Twitter.

If tennis and cricket had a baby…pic.twitter.com/mrakL50x2Q — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) December 14, 2021

While it may look as if all the players are just having some fun, it’s actually part of a pre-game training. The video, which was originally shared by Toby Bailey, National Performance Coach and National Selector for Cricket Scotland, showed players from country’s A-team and players of Edinburgh Napier University academy.

Taking to Twitter, Bailey explained the practice is key to foot movement for players, adding: “The game is played on a badminton court with cricket bats.” He further said that the match is best of five games in a tennis game format for more pressure points.

#batminton the game usually takes 10-15 mins depending on how good the players are. Great warm up and brilliant for foot movement, bat face control and accessing the ball to play against spin. #batminton — Toby Bailey (@Tobybailey76) December 14, 2021

“Great warm up and brilliant for foot movement, bat face control and accessing the ball to play against spin,” the cricket coach added.

As the clip started doing rounds on the internet and many desi users chanced upon it, they couldn’t overlook Nawaz’s comment and joked it would be the perfect game for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son. Others couldn’t stop pushing for this hybrid game that combines their love for both sports, while it reminded many of their childhood days when they used to do this just for fun.

Son of sania Mirza & shoaib malik. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 14, 2021

@realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania would be hard to beat in this sport😍😍 — Dr. Drake Ramooray (@science_daan) December 14, 2021

@realshoaibmalik Your Son gonna fulfill mom and dad dream like this. Kindly show demonstration to Izhaan. 😂😂❤️😂 — Zulbab Hassan (@Zulbabhassan) December 14, 2021

Imagine if there was actually an Olympic Sport Like this we Cricket Fans would be like so happy to see Cricket in Olympics with a Mix of Tennis in middle so good 👍 👌 😍 🤩😅 — Samish Santhosh (@Samishsanthosh1) December 14, 2021

As long as the game is not more than a few points. Or they’ll be there all night 😆 — Red Wish (Ahmer) 👓 😷 💉 (@RedWishDotCom) December 15, 2021

I saw that earlier. Looks like great fun. The sort of game my brother and I used to play when we were kids — jonathan barber (@johnnygb) December 14, 2021

No Aces, No Helicopter Shot, yet looks amazing!!! 😁 — Siddhartha Sharma Nimmaturi (@imsiddharth21) December 14, 2021

Really want to try this❤️‍🔥 — 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@love_pakistan9) December 14, 2021

Why is this so satisfying to watch? — Ed sane (@sane_ed) December 15, 2021

Left and Right handed pair works well here as well pic.twitter.com/pidDMuj1Ok — सिद्ध्यर्थम् 🇮🇳 (@siddhyarthaM) December 14, 2021

And Badminton is neighbors with them — Bart Cooper (@RahulRe51486413) December 14, 2021

@ICC kindly provide some rules to play cricknis https://t.co/le4LGAYkpn — khansama (@FarziKandur) December 14, 2021

When she says I love Tennis and Cricket equally https://t.co/4Mqgslvowe — Prateek Kore (@Prateek_Kore) December 15, 2021

Reminds me of the time when we played cricket, table tennis and squash with table tennis bats and ball https://t.co/5XbKqfoCoS — Raiyan (@Raiyaaaannn) December 15, 2021