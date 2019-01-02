People use predictive texts to foretell 2019 goals, and the results are hilarious

Every new year, people look back at the year that has gone by and prepare themselves for the upcoming year. However, only a few are able to follow through the resolutions they made right at the beginning of the year. While this year too many are busy writing down their new year resolutions, others have come up with an interesting way to plan 2019.

A tweet, by managing editor of Decider Alex Zalben, asked netizens to take help from technology to predict their goals for 2019. “Just type ‘In 2019 I am going to’ and then mash that center button. Here’s mine: In 2019 I am going to the store. Seems legit,” he tweeted. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many responding to Zalben’s post.

How about we predictive text our 2019 goals? Just type “In 2019 I am going to” and then mash that center button. Here’s mine: “In 2019 I am going to the store.” Seems legit. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) January 1, 2019

Using the predictive texts, many people shared the ‘future’ their phone predicted for them. “In 2019 I am going to go get my car and then I’ll let ya guys down… Sounds about right,” read some of the many replies to the tweet. While some responses were quite hilarious, others were too complicated to understand. Here take a look:

In 2019 I am going to go get my car and then I’ll let ya guys down …Sounds about right https://t.co/6vyU6ZQ6FA — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) January 1, 2019

In 2019 I am going to do no such thing. Checks out. https://t.co/w2BYmsPlqA — Mitochondrial Eve (@BrowofJustice) January 1, 2019

In 2019 I’m going to try and get some sleep MY WHOLE LIFE — Lily //17 (@Doms_Smoosh) January 1, 2019

In 2019 I am going to be in the office. pic.twitter.com/mMSLwWsmUh — JayCee (@justalittleiphi) January 1, 2019

In 2019 I am going to be in the office tomorrow and will be back in the office on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday this week and next week is fine with me but I am not sure if I can make it to the meeting tonight but I can tomorrow if you want. — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) January 2, 2019

In 2019 I am going to be a patient and then go home. Uh — dmbmeg (@dmbmeg) January 1, 2019

In 2019 I am going to be late. Yup seems about right — Lauren (@laurenpigg08) January 1, 2019