People use predictive texts to foretell 2019 goals, and the results are hilarious

"Just type 'In 2019 I am going to' and then mash that center button. Here’s mine: In 2019 I am going to the store. Seems legit," he tweeted. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many responding to Zalben's post.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many responding to Zalben’s post. (Source: Getty Images)

Every new year, people look back at the year that has gone by and prepare themselves for the upcoming year. However, only a few are able to follow through the resolutions they made right at the beginning of the year. While this year too many are busy writing down their new year resolutions, others have come up with an interesting way to plan 2019.

A tweet, by managing editor of Decider Alex Zalben, asked netizens to take help from technology to predict their goals for 2019. “Just type ‘In 2019 I am going to’ and then mash that center button. Here’s mine: In 2019 I am going to the store. Seems legit,” he tweeted. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many responding to Zalben’s post.

Using the predictive texts, many people shared the ‘future’ their phone predicted for them. “In 2019 I am going to go get my car and then I’ll let ya guys down… Sounds about right,” read some of the many replies to the tweet.  While some responses were quite hilarious, others were too complicated to understand. Here take a look:

