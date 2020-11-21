scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 21, 2020
‘Push Start Bus Service’: After people push BRT in Peshawar, jokes and memes take social media by storm

As photo and video of the unusual occurrence quickly went viral across social media platforms, people started joking 'BRT is also great for keeping people fit'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2020 2:21:14 pm
Photos went viral after opposition leaders started to share it online.

In what is a rare instance, a heavy-duty Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle broke down and had to be pushed by passengers after it failed to kick off on the streets of Pakistan. The high-quality bus-based transit system, known for its efficient high speed performance around the globe, has already had a rocky start in Peshawar amid corruption controversies and other accidents. And when it was finally time for the buses to hit the road again, this unfortunate incident happened on the main corridor near the Abdara station on Friday.

Photos, videos and of course, memes, of the incident quickly went viral with people joking “BRT is also great for keeping people fit’.

Watch the video here:

As many slammed the government for failing to execute the project properly, others came up with sarcastic tweets to poke fun at the authorities.

BRT spokesman Friday said the bus service was fully operational and teams of experts and engineers were always there to cope with any emergency, according to Geo TV. “A minor fault had occurred in the bus near Abdara station,” the TransPeshawar spokesperson said, adding there were alternate buses in case of an emergency.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party  has been at the receiving end ever since the Peshawar BRT project was launched in August this year. In September, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended the project, saying it was conducting a technical review of the buses for safety purposes. Five Peshawar BRT buses in total have broken down since the project has been launched, with three of them erupting into flames.

Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had demanded the formation of a commission to probe the delivery of buses for the Peshawar BRT service from China even before the completion of civil work, Dawn reported. The Chinese company has delivered 128 buses till now, under the agreement, which states it will supply a total of 220 hybrid buses, the report added.

