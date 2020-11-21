‘Push Start Bus Service’: After people push BRT in Peshawar, jokes and memes take social media by storm

Photos went viral after opposition leaders started to share it online.

In what is a rare instance, a heavy-duty Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle broke down and had to be pushed by passengers after it failed to kick off on the streets of Pakistan. The high-quality bus-based transit system, known for its efficient high speed performance around the globe, has already had a rocky start in Peshawar amid corruption controversies and other accidents. And when it was finally time for the buses to hit the road again, this unfortunate incident happened on the main corridor near the Abdara station on Friday.

Photos, videos and of course, memes, of the incident quickly went viral with people joking “BRT is also great for keeping people fit’.

Watch the video here:

BRT Peshawar getting local help pic.twitter.com/H7w8XfVV5J — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) November 20, 2020

As many slammed the government for failing to execute the project properly, others came up with sarcastic tweets to poke fun at the authorities.

Peshawar BRT is a true reflection of Naya Pakistan. دھکا-start pic.twitter.com/lts4rAuCwT — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 20, 2020

Peshawar #BRT pushes start and a similar situation has been created in country by this incompetent Goverment pic.twitter.com/w6tb8CJ9WO — Kashif khan (@kashifkhan4391) November 21, 2020

BRT powered by manpower..real tabdeeli, who says our govt is not innovative pic.twitter.com/YVnuUomDQt — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 20, 2020

When transport service runs out of horsepower and requires manpower https://t.co/08LZBK1gaO — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) November 20, 2020

Peshawar BRT is promoting healthy lifestyles and fitness. After all the chapli kebabs and charsi tikkas, the citizens of Peshawar need solid workouts. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png You either burn calories or risk being burnt inside the bus as it catches fire! The choice is yours! pic.twitter.com/zRE5doT9dt — Uzair Younus عُزیر یُونس (@UzairYounus) November 20, 2020

Good people of #Peshawar don’t deserve this!! #BRT is a scandal of epic proportions https://t.co/Ghlj20qB5g — Mahwash (@mahwash26) November 20, 2020

Residents pay their tribute to the amazing services of BRT by giving ride to one of it’s busses 🖤 Peshawar 2020 pic.twitter.com/fze9LBwV2r — History Of Pakistan (@OldPakHistory) November 20, 2020

Mutiple benifits of the project #BRT

IT KEEPS YOU HEALTHY pic.twitter.com/tICiaha5ee — Akbar Zada Yousaf Zai (@zada_zai) November 20, 2020

Yai govt dhakey sy b nhe chalney wali#BRT https://t.co/pR5CmmbsY0 — Adil Khan (@AdilBashir120) November 20, 2020

Just another day of PTI’s model project BRT Peshawar being awesome! pic.twitter.com/vaPlZy4n6w — Maleeha Manzoor (@MaleehaManzoor) November 20, 2020

Clean energy, Dhika start Rapid Trasnport. https://t.co/rdz01n6k3H — Aimal khan (@aimalkn) November 20, 2020

It’s not BRT (bus rapid transport) it’s BDT (bus dhakha transport)… 😇😇😇 https://t.co/XudRkosPTd — Waqar Hussain (@HussainWaqar057) November 21, 2020

BRT spokesman Friday said the bus service was fully operational and teams of experts and engineers were always there to cope with any emergency, according to Geo TV. “A minor fault had occurred in the bus near Abdara station,” the TransPeshawar spokesperson said, adding there were alternate buses in case of an emergency.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has been at the receiving end ever since the Peshawar BRT project was launched in August this year. In September, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended the project, saying it was conducting a technical review of the buses for safety purposes. Five Peshawar BRT buses in total have broken down since the project has been launched, with three of them erupting into flames.

Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had demanded the formation of a commission to probe the delivery of buses for the Peshawar BRT service from China even before the completion of civil work, Dawn reported. The Chinese company has delivered 128 buses till now, under the agreement, which states it will supply a total of 220 hybrid buses, the report added.

