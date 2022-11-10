scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

People unite to rescue a terrified dog from building’s ledge. Watch video

The clip has amassed more than 1.6 million views on Twitter and those involved in it have earned plaudits online.

In the video, the dog is seen sitting on a ledge and is heard barking out of panic.

A group of people united to rescue a terrified dog stuck on a ledge in a towering building, and a video of the rescue effort has gone viral on social media. The clip has amassed more than 1.6 million views on Twitter and those involved in it have earned plaudits online.

In the video, the dog is seen sitting on a ledge and is heard barking out of panic. More than six people are seen holding what looks like a stretched cloth so that the canine remains safe even if it falls down. A man is seen extending a plank towards the dog from the window opposite to it.

Another man is seen trying to calm down the dog and directing it to walk along the plank. The dog observes it and remains calm. The man ventures out of the window, sits on it and directs the dog to move forward. Gaining confidence, the dog slowly steps in and the man catches hold of it. Meanwhile, people underneath are seen moving the cloth according to the dog’s movement. As the man catches hold of the dog, people are heard cheering out loud.

“The best of humanity in a difficult and unusual situation,” read the caption of the clip. The location of the incident is unknown even though a Twitter user said it was Italy. “This is in Italy off course,” read the comment. Another user wrote, “This is what I’m talking about: the humaneness of humanity!:D.” A third user commented, “What a relief to see a good ending.”

