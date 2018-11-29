Alexa bleeps out *****kar from Bollywood song Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar and Twitterati are losing their ****!

Homonyms are words with different meanings, but have the same spelling. So who could blame Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa for being confused with the Hindi word Chhod? Alexa has been censoring Chhod — in text and audio form — when it is asked to play any song title containing the innocuous version of the word.

Twitter user Rohit Bharati noticed the self-censorship when he asked Alexa to play Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar, a Bollywood classic sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. Amazed at his discovery, Bharati tagged song streaming app Saavn on Twitter in mock protest. And the official handle of Saavn responded to his tweet stating they were not “exactly sure where the filtering is coming from”.

I thought it was only text, they beep the audio too 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tZbtt3AOAI — Rohit Bharati (@vividBharati) November 27, 2018

(1/2) Well this is…🙈 We’re certain this is correct on Saavn, and not exactly sure where the filtering is coming from. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ If there’s any way we can help, we’d love to! Do let us know the step-by-step navigation of how you’re playing the song and through which devices. — Saavn Support (@SaavnSupport) November 28, 2018

Intrigued, Bharti tried to play multiple song titles carrying the word Chhod but the result remained the same. And it did not take long for people to notice Bharti’s tweets and make them go viral. While many faced the same issue when they tried playing the song, others trolled Alexa for beeping out the Hindi word. It must be noted that Alexa, by default, bleeps out swear words and there is no way to change this in its settings. One can also block songs containing “explicit” words and phrases by turning on the “explicit filter” in the Alexa app settings.

Here are the results of people who put Alexa through the censor test.

I’M LOSING MY SHIT HAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/c8BLrdpteM — Manoj Mehta (@notmanoj) November 27, 2018

Someone at Saavn had a really bad childhood. — Perumaly Thoma (@PerumalyThoma) November 27, 2018

Hey Bhagwan. Bhrashtbuddhi much Saavn?! 😂 — Mihu (@Fatgirldiaryy) November 27, 2018

This is when you take offensive correctness way too far!! 😝 — Pranjal Nanavaty (@PranjalNanavaty) November 27, 2018

This is how censorship in India looks like. https://t.co/a6oT9OLSec — Vinay Rawat (@vinnipogo) November 28, 2018

Amazon is the culprit here. Nonetheless this is very stupid. https://t.co/NfKwzJOWJF — 🎅🏽 (@FarziVakeel) November 28, 2018

So the next time you request the song don’t be surprised by what pops up on your screen.