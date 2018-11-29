Alexa bleeps out *****kar from Bollywood song Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar and Twitterati are losing their ****!

Toggle Menu
The bizarre censoring was highlighted by a Dubai based Twitter user Rohit Bharati. Amused by the specific edit of the word by the music streaming application Saavn, he tweeted "Wtf @Saavn?!!!". 

The official handle of Saavn too responded to the tweet stating that they were not exactly sure where the “filtering is coming from”. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Homonyms are words with different meanings, but have the same spelling. So who could blame Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa for being confused with the Hindi word Chhod? Alexa has been censoring Chhod  in text and audio form — when it is asked to play any song title containing the innocuous version of the word.

Twitter user Rohit Bharati noticed the self-censorship when he asked Alexa to play Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar, a Bollywood classic sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. Amazed at his discovery, Bharati tagged song streaming app Saavn on Twitter in mock protest.  And the official handle of Saavn responded to his tweet stating they were not “exactly sure where the filtering is coming from”.

Intrigued, Bharti tried to play multiple song titles carrying the word Chhod but the result remained the same. And it did not take long for people to notice Bharti’s tweets and make them go viral. While many faced the same issue when they tried playing the song, others trolled Alexa for beeping out the Hindi word. It must be noted that Alexa, by default, bleeps out swear words and there is no way to change this in its settings. One can also block songs containing “explicit” words and phrases by turning on the “explicit filter” in the Alexa app settings.

Here are the results of people who put Alexa through the censor test.

So the next time you request the song don’t be surprised by what pops up on your screen.

