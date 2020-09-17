‘Is your cat transparent?’: Internet struggles to find ‘invisible’ feline in photo

The black cat hidden in the photo has caught the attention of netizens.

The latest puzzle involving a pet has people on the internet trying to find a seemingly invisible cat in a photo.

Many users on Reddit’s ‘Aww’ sub-Reddit have been looking for the cat in a photo of a cozy room living room. “Find my cat in this photo,” user @pizzaslayer111 wrote while sharing the photo.

While some speculated there isn’t a cat in the photo, others asked for help saying this was “harder than expected”.

People who found it thought the feline was quite “sneaky” and said they would have been scared it they found it peeking like that. The man also said that his cat is always watching him and is curious.

For those who haven’t been able to spot the cat yet, here’s the answer.

