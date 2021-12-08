Child falls into a man-hole in Dominican Republic, is rescued by store owner and worker. Watch

A little girl had accidentally fallen into a manhole and was miraculously pulled out by people in the surrounding area. The incident took place in the Buenos Aires del Mirador neighbourhood.

The video of the rescue has been doing rounds on social media. In the short clip, people can be seen struggling to pull the girl out of the manhole. They threw a rope into the hole, and two people held the child as she reached near the opening and got her out of the hole. As she got released, people cheered and one person poured water over her. Later, the man who went inside the hole, to rescue her was met with cheering and applause.

The 55-second video has garnered over 9,000 views. “A young girl who fell into a manhole over the weekend was rescued by a convenient store owner and delivery worker in the neighborhood,” Good News Correspondent captioned the video.

(Dominican Republic): A young girl who fell into a manhole over the weekend was rescued by a convenient store owner & delivery worker in the Buenos Aires del Mirador neighborhood.(🎥:Hanlet Amin Martínez) pic.twitter.com/4kJesyO72S — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) December 6, 2021

Netizens lauded the efforts made by the people in saving the girl’s life. Some of them heaved a sigh of relief that the girl was saved.

Sadly. This happens alot. Thank God she was saved — Francissca Peter (@FranticKL) December 7, 2021