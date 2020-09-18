scorecardresearch
Friday, September 18, 2020
A Twitter thread about random act of kindness by strangers is spreading joy online

A Twitter user recently asked people on the micro-blogging site: "What's the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you?" and shared one of his own. Since then many have replied with their own experiences.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 18, 2020 6:31:23 pm
random act of kindness, twitter nicest thing done by stranger, kindness shown by stranger, positive twitter thread, viral twitter thread, good news, indian expressTweeple are loving the heartwarming thread spreading positivity online.

A Twitter user asking other what was the nicest thing a complete stranger had done for them led to many sharing heartwarming incidents that they’d experienced.

Twitter user Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) recently asked people on the micro-blogging site: “What’s the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you?” and shared one of his own.

It soon inspired people from around the globe to share their own stories:

Griffin’s stories led to people from all quarters of life replying to the thread and sharing memorable experiences.

