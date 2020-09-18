A Twitter thread about random act of kindness by strangers is spreading joy online

Tweeple are loving the heartwarming thread spreading positivity online.

A Twitter user asking other what was the nicest thing a complete stranger had done for them led to many sharing heartwarming incidents that they’d experienced.

Twitter user Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) recently asked people on the micro-blogging site: “What’s the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you?” and shared one of his own.

It soon inspired people from around the globe to share their own stories:

What’s the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you? — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 16, 2020

Another. Travelling unreserved in Andhra. Had suitcase. Was at door, almost falling out, with nothing to hold on to. Someone also took in my suitcase. (Several people then stood on it, but never mind, whose gonna hold a bag up.) Several hands held in me until the next station. — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 16, 2020

.. He said: It’s my duty to make sure you go back to your home with good memories of Jaipur. Finally accepted the cost of what would have been his fare back to the hotel. — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 16, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Griffin’s stories led to people from all quarters of life replying to the thread and sharing memorable experiences.

Was on a flight from Berlin to Edinburgh and I bought something to eat on the flight. I didn’t have enough cash on me and both of my cards got declined. Person seated behind me paid for it. https://t.co/ZDRcjuLyeN — Indradhanush Gupta (@indradhanush92) September 18, 2020

I also had random strangers approach me on my first day alone at @PennStationSubs because I looked half-confused, half-scared and full lost. They helped me figure my train route and also offered tips that I used for the next 3 years!#Justnewyorkthings https://t.co/EMsJOZjSHo — Ketaki 🐝 (@KetakiPO) September 18, 2020

A few weeks ago when I was traveling from Karachi to Lahore, I had 300 rupees on me and this very friendly woman brought me food and handed me some extra money and gave me her number. On reaching Lahore, I called her and she had arranged a stay for me. I will never forget this https://t.co/QyGUm3ufCq — angry feminist (@AngryQadri) September 17, 2020

An old Japanese couple gave my lost phone to the bus driver in Pisa. Recieved it from the bus driver after tracing back my footsteps. Fortunately was able to thank them even if we both had no knowledge of each other’s language.❤️ https://t.co/l3SkEZkSKt — Homelander (@homelanderrrr) September 17, 2020

When I was a child…6-7 yrs I guess… a stranger saved my life from drowning at ocean park.Forever grateful for him💓. https://t.co/Wnw4EeGVVA — Hibiscus (@common_man12345) September 17, 2020

I had a road accident, injured my foot, was almost crying. A teenager told me I was gonna be okay and cleaned and bandaged my wound. By the time I was bit okay, he was lost in the crowd (which had gathered to see my “accident”) https://t.co/LtAS8p9zVo — BakaMitaali 💗💛💙 (@MituTalks) September 18, 2020

Was traveling back from Cal with my 5 month old baby alone. She was howling and crying right before take off. I was apologetic to my immediate co-passenger. This kind gentleman said he had a little boy too and would be happy to help in any way. https://t.co/3n2bfqBD95 — Liza Saha (@LizaSaha) September 17, 2020

Had been to an interview in Plymouth & developed acute tonsillitis. Getting home involved a 9 hr train journey. Woman sat next to me – a nurse, yay! – and looked after me. She was meant to get off at Bristol but stayed on until Birmingham & got me onto my connecting train home. — littleRamstudio (@littleramstudio) September 18, 2020

One lady paid my medicine bill because the pharmacy didn’t have change. It was 930pm. A guy on a 2-wheeler transferred petrol from his bike to mine seeing me stranded by a road. Refused to take money saying it’s ‘help’. Frayed collar. Not rich. OMG. I can go on and on. — Ramnath (@rmnth) September 17, 2020

Bombay: it had just poured. I had an interview, so was dressed in white. There was a puddle as wide as the road.. couldn’t have jumped over it or walked around it. I stood staring at the puddle. An auto pulled over and he drove me across the puddle. — Arundhati Ramanathan (@tam_arund) September 17, 2020

helped him gather some Bougainvillea because there were no flowers available anywhere. I don’t think I’ll ever forget bf and the autowallah showing up with armfuls of bougainvillea. — Whyshallee (@Bahandhumbug) September 17, 2020

They took me along to their relative’s place. From there the mother and son dropped me to my relative’s place (where my family had been taken after being rescued), on the other end of town by walking, rowing a boat through inundated areas and then taking a bus 2/2 — Tabeer Riyaz (@Tabeer) September 17, 2020

Someone I barely knew, albeit have been connected to on FB, has been unobtrusively and quietly checking in on me pretty much every fortnight/every few weeks since my Dad passed in Feb. It’s more than what a some friends have done. And it has really touched me. — Shilpa Bhatnagar (@flaneurbanite) September 17, 2020

