‘Saints walk among us’: Tweeple share the kindest thing a stranger has done for them

When netizens were asked to share the kindest thing a stranger has done for them, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with comments.

“Some of the replies to this legit has me bawling 😭. So so beautiful!” (Source: Getty Images)

Sometimes, a random act of kindness can have a large impact. So when writer Nicole Cliffe asked people on Twitter to share the kindest thing a stranger has done for them, it did not take long for the tweet to be flooded with heartwarming comments.

Cliffe also shared her own encounter, where she was left in an embarrassing situation after her baby had puked all over her before boarding a flight. “Mine: one baby of mine used to get airsick and the first time it happened we were just leaving the gate and there was puke all over my pants and the seat cushion so they had to BRING THE PLANE BACK to replace the seat and seatbelt and everyone hated me and…” She went on to explain how ” business travellers glared” at her before she was helped out by a flight attendant.

Soon people started sharing their stories, leaving many others emotional. “Some of the replies to this legit has me bawling 😭. So so beautiful!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

