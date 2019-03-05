‘Saints walk among us’: Tweeple share the kindest thing a stranger has done for them

Sometimes, a random act of kindness can have a large impact. So when writer Nicole Cliffe asked people on Twitter to share the kindest thing a stranger has done for them, it did not take long for the tweet to be flooded with heartwarming comments.

Cliffe also shared her own encounter, where she was left in an embarrassing situation after her baby had puked all over her before boarding a flight. “Mine: one baby of mine used to get airsick and the first time it happened we were just leaving the gate and there was puke all over my pants and the seat cushion so they had to BRING THE PLANE BACK to replace the seat and seatbelt and everyone hated me and…” She went on to explain how ” business travellers glared” at her before she was helped out by a flight attendant.

Mine: one baby of mine used to get airsick and the first time it happened we were just leaving the gate and there was puke all over my pants and the seat cushion so they had to BRING THE PLANE BACK to replace the seat and seatbelt and everyone hated me and… — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 4, 2019

I firmly believe that she will go to heaven no matter what she may do in the rest of her life. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) March 4, 2019

Soon people started sharing their stories, leaving many others emotional. “Some of the replies to this legit has me bawling 😭. So so beautiful!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

An old lady dropped her subway card in the station in NYC and I bent down to pick it up and give it to her. When I handed it over, she looked at me shyly and told me I was beautiful. I was at my lowest point at the time. It meant the world to me. https://t.co/4eaTKX0tRb — Sonya Rehman (@gigglypundit) March 5, 2019

The world is filled with some amazing ppl https://t.co/QKWFcz7ZM2 — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) March 5, 2019

I was 8 and at the park district pool and boys were making fun of me for being fat and as I started walking away crying this gorgeous college-age woman sprung to my defense and got them kicked out and then she had me come over to hang out with her gorgeous coed friends — rachel (@madamradams) March 4, 2019

Oh God I can’t even tell this story and not cry.

I used to manage an LGBT bookstore, when bookstores were still a thing. One night, a caller says he thinks he might be gay and is considering self-harm. We were not a crisis center!

But as long as we’re talking, he’s safe, right? — 💁🏼‍♂️ (@TweetChizone) March 4, 2019

And SHE, this 50-something lesbian talks to this stranger on the phone. And a LINE FORMS BEHIND HER. Every customer in that store knows that call, knows that feeling, and every person takes a turn talking to that man.

That story comforts me so much to this day. — 💁🏼‍♂️ (@TweetChizone) March 4, 2019

When I was 8 mos pregnant I slipped on some ice & fell, knocked out cold. When I came to, there was a crowd of strangers around me, all without coats (this was in Saskatchewan, Canada in December). Their coats, I realized, were all on top of me, except the one under my head. — suzy (elena) krause (@krausesuzy) March 4, 2019

He put out his hand to shake. Explained he honked but noticed his error when he saw the woman so honked again to say sorry. He followed me to personally apologize so he wouldn’t ruin my day. We shook hands. Changed me forever. And I was glad he didn’t waste me. 2/2 — Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) March 4, 2019

Now whenever someone I know grumbles about babies on planes I try to explain that there is *no one* more cognizant of/desperately trying to mitigate other people’s anger and discomfort than the parents of those babies — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) March 4, 2019

He came up to me and with the GENTLEST VOICE IN THE WHOLE WORLD asked me if I was okay, if there was anything bothering me, and if there was anything that I wanted to talk about. — elaine marilyse: art school bitch (@ourladyofcoffee) March 4, 2019

She called me over and gave me a hug and talked to me about my mom and told me she was worried about someone too. In retrospect, I broke every don’t talk to stranger rule, but I did keep an eye on my sisters and I’d been left outside the hospital in a van so 🤷🏻‍♀️…I needed the hug — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) March 5, 2019