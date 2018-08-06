People share non-romantic things their partner does for them; this will warm your heart

Sometimes little things mean so much more. (Source: Getty Images) Sometimes little things mean so much more. (Source: Getty Images)

While Bollywood and Hollywood studios continue to set unrealistic benchmarks when it comes to star-crossed lovers, the reality is not very different when you find your Mr or Miss right. Moreover, partners often do things for their loved ones to make life a little easier. While sometimes these things are intentional, other times it is just something that develops over time.

ALSO READ | Here’s how an Air India pilot made her flight attendant mother’s dream come true



In an attempt to appreciate this not-romantic-but-loving-things journalist Hattie Gladwell asked people to share that one thing which their partner does to make them fall in love a little more. In her tweet she wrote, “Quote this tweet with one thing your partner does that’s not necessarily romantic but makes u love them a bit more mine runs me a bath every night without asking and puts the kettle on in the morning!”

Quote this tweet with one thing your partner does that’s not necessarily romantic but makes u love them a bit more mine runs me a bath every night without asking and puts the kettle on in the morning! — hattie gladwell (@hatttiegladwell) August 2, 2018

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet and share various incidents of their partners doing things to make them feel special. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

The list is endless; but, I love that he reads my blog, even when they are about the girliest topics. It shows that he believes in my talent and truly supports my dreams. 💕 https://t.co/wENsx882Ka — untamed melodies | by Melanie (@untamedmelodies) August 3, 2018

Gives me a foot massage when I force my feet into his hands (if he did this to me I’d be sick) https://t.co/XSyMFeG4gQ — Summer 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@savalentine) August 3, 2018

He puts cups of tea on my bedside table so that I can have one when my alarm goes off… (we get up roundabout the same time but his alarm goes off a little earlier). https://t.co/tJrNuPSavp — Ghenet Actually (@GhenetActually) August 3, 2018

Mine never assumes I’m making dinner or anything else…and always is appreciates when I do. 💞 https://t.co/C9ksrEVSWr — Laney Ida Ellund (@EllundIda) August 3, 2018

Puts ABBA on when I’m sad https://t.co/ni4PETXQUR — naomi (@ncmmorris) August 3, 2018

offers to brush my hair cause it’s a nightmare n dives for my inhaler before I even get out a full cough https://t.co/Ak8CTEzEfH — amy (@amzx00) August 3, 2018

My partner always knows when I need a break from walking and finds an excuse for us to sit down so I don’t feel embarrassed about not having any stamina just now without ever mentioning it. He always treats me like I’m not sick and that’s the best ☺️ https://t.co/OHeC7VlhAi — Jen McGregor🌸 (@CrohnieClothing) August 3, 2018

Have you also noticed such gestures of your partner? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd