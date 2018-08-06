Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

People share non-romantic things their partner does for them; this will warm your heart

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet and share various incidents of their partner doing things that made them feel special. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 12:17:25 pm
twitter reactions, non-romantic things, people share stories, love tweets, tweets on partners, partners, lovers, Sometimes little things mean so much more. (Source: Getty Images)
While Bollywood and Hollywood studios continue to set unrealistic benchmarks when it comes to star-crossed lovers, the reality is not very different when you find your Mr or Miss right. Moreover, partners often do things for their loved ones to make life a little easier. While sometimes these things are intentional, other times it is just something that develops over time.

In an attempt to appreciate this not-romantic-but-loving-things journalist Hattie Gladwell asked people to share that one thing which their partner does to make them fall in love a little more. In her tweet she wrote, “Quote this tweet with one thing your partner does that’s not necessarily romantic but makes u love them a bit more mine runs me a bath every night without asking and puts the kettle on in the morning!”

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet and share various incidents of their partners doing things to make them feel special. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Have you also noticed such gestures of your partner? Tell us in the comments section below.

