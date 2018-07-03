Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 03, 2018

Have people ever misunderstood your job? Twitterati share common misconceptions

It did not take long for the post to go viral and many people started sharing their stories. From doctors, teachers to artists, everyone had something that is commonly misunderstood about their profession.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2018 6:21:57 pm
Has someone ever misunderstood your job?
It is not rare for people to be curious about different professions. Moreover, Bollywood and Hollywoods at times also reinforce certain stereotypes linked to various professions. In an attempt to figure out the common misconceptions about professions, Icon designer Mantia tweeted out asking people to share something which they think is obvious to their profession but is misunderstood. In his tweet, he wrote, “What‘s something that seems obvious within your profession, but the general public seems to misunderstand?”

It did not take long for the post to go viral and many people started sharing their stories. From funny comments such as “Archaeologists don’t deal with dinosaurs” and “librarians do, in fact, still exist” to some sharing facts such as “Trees don’t live forever. They have life spans just like people. And sometimes they just die from old age,” there were many reactions to the tweet.

From doctors, teachers to artists, everyone had something that is commonly misunderstood about their profession. Some people also took the post to a serious level, stating how certain misunderstanding such as teachers teaching for the ‘love of teaching’ were wrong. Check out some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Has someone ever misunderstood your job? Tell us in the comments section below.

