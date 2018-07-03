Have people ever misunderstood your job? Twitterati share common misconceptions

Has someone ever misunderstood your job? Has someone ever misunderstood your job?

It is not rare for people to be curious about different professions. Moreover, Bollywood and Hollywoods at times also reinforce certain stereotypes linked to various professions. In an attempt to figure out the common misconceptions about professions, Icon designer Mantia tweeted out asking people to share something which they think is obvious to their profession but is misunderstood. In his tweet, he wrote, “What‘s something that seems obvious within your profession, but the general public seems to misunderstand?”

It did not take long for the post to go viral and many people started sharing their stories. From funny comments such as “Archaeologists don’t deal with dinosaurs” and “librarians do, in fact, still exist” to some sharing facts such as “Trees don’t live forever. They have life spans just like people. And sometimes they just die from old age,” there were many reactions to the tweet.

What‘s something that seems obvious within your profession, but the general public seems to misunderstand? — Louie (@Mantia) July 1, 2018

From doctors, teachers to artists, everyone had something that is commonly misunderstood about their profession. Some people also took the post to a serious level, stating how certain misunderstanding such as teachers teaching for the ‘love of teaching’ were wrong. Check out some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Archaeologists don’t deal with dinosaurs and few of us ever excavate abroad. — Martin Rundkvist (@mrundkvist) July 2, 2018

librarians do, in fact, still exist — Cat Jones (@__ccaatt__) July 2, 2018

Trademarks & copyrights aren’t the same thing. — kcvinweho (@kcvinweho) July 2, 2018

That being great at Math doesn’t necessarily mean you can teach it well. The whole process entails knowing the concepts, using the correct pedagogical tools/methods to teach the concept & knowing how students learn. Also, that one method may work one day and not at all the next. — Ella 🏳️‍🌈 (@laminating_bg) July 2, 2018

Lawyers: Just because you are in the right doesn’t mean you are going to win – meet Mr Litigation Risk. Also, in many disputes, both sides have a reasonable perspective. — Sean Jones (@seanjonesqc) July 2, 2018

Teachers don’t teach just for “the love of teaching.” That’s just something people say to diminish the profession and justify not paying us enough. — Shana L. Haines (@ShanaLHainesJD) July 2, 2018

Has someone ever misunderstood your job? Tell us in the comments section below.

