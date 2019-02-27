People relate to ‘Chubby’ rat stuck in a manhole due to its ‘winter flab’

Toggle Menu
The "Chubby" rat rescue triggered several reactions on social media.  While many were pleased that the rodent was saved, there were others who found the situation quite funny yet relatable.

Netizens are cheering for a chubby rat, who was saved by an animal rescue team after it was found stuck in a manhole in a German town. Pictures of the rodent were shared on the Facebook page Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar along with the rescue team that was helping it to wiggle out of the hole.

“She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck fast at her hip. There was no going forward or back,” Michael Sehr told local media, the BBC reported. However, a large team was sent to rescue the rat, which according to the news website, raised some questions. To which Sehr responded, “Even animals that are hated by many deserve respect.”

The Volunteer Fire Department Auerbach gave more details about the occurrence on their Facebook page. “In a backyard, a rat stuck in one of the holes in a manhole cover. Together with the also present professional animal rescue Rhein Neckar the animal was freed by the forces from his helpless situation. The mission could be stopped after a short time.”

The “Chubby” rat rescue triggered several reactions on social media. While many were pleased that the rodent was saved, there were others who found the situation quite funny yet relatable. “Me trying to exit the subway with a puffy coat and two sweaters inside,” tweeted a user along with the picture of the rodent.

