‘We all needed some good news’: People rejoice as CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announces about his newborn on-air

The senior anchor became a father of a son through surrogacy. (Source: Anderson Cooper/Instagram) The senior anchor became a father of a son through surrogacy. (Source: Anderson Cooper/Instagram)

A news anchor broke the news about being a father on his show and netizens loved the ‘good breaking news’ amid global pandemic and gloomy times.

Ending the CNN Town Hall on the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson Cooper, the senior TV host recently, surprised viewers with some news of his own. Informing his audience about welcoming a baby, he said, “On Monday I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud and it astonishes me.” Cooper informed that he named his newborn Wyatt Morgan Cooper, after his own dad.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” Cooper said. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.”

As the segment revealed pictures of the little boy, the clip soon went viral and got everyone talking online. With millions of views on Twitter, it soon spread across social media sites.

CNN’s @AndersonCooper is a dad. “On Monday I became a father. I’ve never said that out loud and it astonishes me,” he said Thursday at the end of the #CNNTownHall. Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday, weighing just over 7 pounds. https://t.co/oJbtbPmDxV pic.twitter.com/Ihek1IuZdH — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2020

People on social media were thrilled to hear about the news and commented this is the kind of positive and happy news they look forward to during these trying times. Congratulating the new dad, people showered their love on the little boy.

OMG!!!!!!! Congratulations @andersoncooper! What an absolutely beautiful baby! Love and blessings to you all. https://t.co/Mj5grT4bk4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 1, 2020

A sweet, happy, nice thing on the news?! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/trsDLYvQIK — Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) May 1, 2020

Congratulations on becoming a dad, @AndersonCooper! 🎉 It’s really lovely to see some good news break through the darkness. pic.twitter.com/yVtvWuCBB2 — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) May 1, 2020

Now this is wonderful breaking news. @andersoncooper just announced the birth of his beautiful Wyatt Morgan Cooper. So cute and adorable. #mazeltov pic.twitter.com/5yJSg48qCn — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) May 1, 2020

Congratulations @andersoncooper!! He’s perfect and we all needed some good news 💛 https://t.co/lSWgzN6VrM — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) May 1, 2020

No matter if you’re a fan or not of Anderson Cooper…this is sweet, and beautiful and an antidote to all the bad stuff in the world. it will likely make you smile, and get a bit choked up. ie) it’s worth watching. https://t.co/4uP6jEFw9i — Piya Chattopadhyay (@piya) May 1, 2020

I was crying watching the announcement. Anderson has such a beautiful heart. He will make an amazing father. — Holly Golightly (@HollyGo55) May 1, 2020

And even in the midst of so much loss, there is this. https://t.co/YclcPvC1TN — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin 🩸🦷 (@ECMcLaughlin) May 1, 2020

This is just completely awesome and one of the best things you will see today. (Or this week. Or this month.) Congrats to all from a longtime fan. @cnn @andersoncooper https://t.co/ktEiXFtt0W — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 1, 2020

This made me cry. Congrats Anderson. Wyatt is beautiful. What a gift. https://t.co/ri7jCDrRZB — Corey Johnson – FLATTEN THE CURVE & STAY HOME (@CoreyinNYC) May 1, 2020

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child and I am so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I’m eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt,” the new father shared with show’s audience.

