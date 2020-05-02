Follow Us:
Saturday, May 02, 2020
‘We all needed some good news’: People rejoice as CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announces about his newborn on-air

“I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” the openly gay anchor said on-air.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2020 8:51:12 pm
anderson copper, anderson cooper baby announcement, tv host on air baby announcement, viral news, indian express The senior anchor became a father of a son through surrogacy. (Source: Anderson Cooper/Instagram)

A news anchor broke the news about being a father on his show and netizens loved the ‘good breaking news’ amid global pandemic and gloomy times.

Ending the CNN Town Hall on the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson Cooper, the senior TV host recently, surprised viewers with some news of his own. Informing his audience about welcoming a baby, he said, “On Monday I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud and it astonishes me.” Cooper informed that he named his newborn Wyatt Morgan Cooper, after his own dad.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” Cooper said. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.”

As the segment revealed pictures of the little boy, the clip soon went viral and got everyone talking online. With millions of views on Twitter, it soon spread across social media sites.

People on social media were thrilled to hear about the news and commented this is the kind of positive and happy news they look forward to during these trying times. Congratulating the new dad, people showered their love on the little boy.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child and I am so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth. Most of all, I’m eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt,” the new father shared with show’s audience.

