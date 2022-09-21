People pull a plane to raise money for Special Olympics

Every year residents of Virginia in the United States get an opportunity to participate in a unique fundraising event called the Dulles Plane Pull competition. The competition, which started 30 years ago, involves groups of 25 people getting together and pulling aeroplanes till they cross a distance of 12 feet. The team that crosses this mark fastest wins.

The competition takes place during the Dulles Day Festival and attracts thousands of people. All the money raised during the event, either through tickets or the fee paid by participants, is donated to fund the Virginia chapter of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training to more than 22,000 specially abled athletes in the state.

This year the Dulles Plane Pull competition took place on September 17. As per the website of Dulles Plane Pull, $440,000 (approximately Rs 35,000,000) was raised for the Virginia Special Olympics this year.

During the Dulles Plane Pull Competition, teams pull an 82-ton FedEx Airbus A320 and a United Boeing 757 aeroplanes using huge ropes. A team from Helix Electric won the competition for pulling the United Boeing 757 in 5.65 seconds and a team from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office pulled the FedEx Airbus in just 5.6 seconds to win the competition.

The Dulles Plane Pull Competition has inspired similar plane-pull events for raising funds in other parts of the world.