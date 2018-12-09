Twitterati take up ‘Seduce Me In 4 Words’ hashtag challenge and it’s quite relatable

Gone are days when people wrote long letters or poetry to win the hearts of their significant others. In today’s digital world, where everything is bounded to limited characters, Twitter users started a trend to convey their message in just four words! Yes, this time users on the micro-blogging site have got together to master the art of seduction by keeping it short, simple, and relatable. What’s more, it includes everything from Harry Potter to Netflix and of course Biryani!
With #SeduceMeIn4Words, people on Twitterverse are sharing their best possible combination of four words that do the trick and seal the deal. While some are quite hilarious and witty, others are punny and even sarcastic — to some even talking about Donald Trump’s impeachment! Yes, sample some of the tweets from the viral trend here:
Humphrey Bogart in Casablanca. #SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/cPyZYkRW8P
— BogartEstate (@HumphreyBogart) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words Turn to Page 394.
— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) December 8, 2018
Let’s eat in bed. #SeduceMeIn4Words
— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) December 8, 2018
Trump was just convicted! #SeduceMeIn4Words
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 7, 2018
Donald J.
Trump impeached #SeduceMeIn4Words
— Stabler Genius (@Stabler_Genius) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words I have Netflix Subscription
— Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) December 8, 2018
I’ve made Chicken Biryani #SeduceMeIn4Words
— Mukhayar says,, (@DrMukhayar) December 8, 2018
This is my library…#SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/HNlgVTAtq4
— Danielle Van Alst (@d_vanalst) December 7, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words “I didn’t study either” pic.twitter.com/5p2HBlPF1C
— Chale🌸💗 (@xomisschale) December 8, 2018
I have five dogs. #SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/ruXcq7XVKJ
— 𝕻𝖍𝖎𝖑 𝕾𝖑𝖊𝖉𝖌𝖊 🐈 🐕 (@Phil_Sledge) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words You can travel free
— Sorrel & Soursop 🇩🇲 (@HeyShimmy) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words two bts concert tickets pic.twitter.com/yGgPt7guHU
— мαяιтzα (@serendixpityy) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words “Let’s skip to dessert.”
— Gooby McSpoo (@JRMlaw91) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words
I’m an avid reader pic.twitter.com/fO8ovtYpVu
— St. Nick 📚 (@realnickjgood) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words
Tomorrow is a holiday..
— Krishnungshu Gangopadhyay (@Kr1sh902) December 8, 2018
I just bought bacon #SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/Yr1syXDE4M
— James G (@readysetGOmez12) December 8, 2018
You can join me#SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/wZbdBfgYVV
— EL (@Epitome_Logic) December 8, 2018
Wanna get some pizza? 🍕❤️ #SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/zONTeFN96g
— 𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒂 𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒍 ♡ (@dianaisabelxo) December 8, 2018
Drinks on me tonight #SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/gJrWc1ulUq
— Kadeem’s Hard Kool-aide (@KMadeMeLaugh) December 8, 2018
#SeduceMeIn4Words pic.twitter.com/5EseajisFS
— Claire (@heyitsjoshh) December 8, 2018
I got free Wi-Fi #SeduceMeIn4Words
— Joe 🤙🏻 (@_JFishh) December 8, 2018
Your debt is erased #SeduceMeIn4Words
— Mrs. Johnson 💍👰🏾 (@YesICanyel) December 8, 2018
Do you have four words of your own to add to this list?