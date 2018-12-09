Toggle Menu
Twitterati take up ‘Seduce Me In 4 Words’ hashtag challenge and it’s quite relatablehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/people-on-twitter-have-taken-up-seduce-me-in-4-words-hashtag-challenge-5484599/

Twitterati take up ‘Seduce Me In 4 Words’ hashtag challenge and it’s quite relatable

With #SeduceMeIn4Words, people on Twitterverse are sharing their best possible combination of four words that do the trick and seal the deal. While some are quite hilarious and witty, others are punny and even sarcastic.

twitter hashtag challenge, viral hashtag challenge, trending hashtag challenge, seduce me in 4 words, funny twitter trend, viral twitter trend, indian express, social media,
From free booze to biryani and pizza, the trend included many tweets highlighting people’s food preferences. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Gone are days when people wrote long letters or poetry to win the hearts of their significant others. In today’s digital world, where everything is bounded to limited characters, Twitter users started a trend to convey their message in just four words! Yes, this time users on the micro-blogging site have got together to master the art of seduction by keeping it short, simple, and relatable. What’s more, it includes everything from Harry Potter to Netflix and of course Biryani!

With #SeduceMeIn4Words, people on Twitterverse are sharing their best possible combination of four words that do the trick and seal the deal. While some are quite hilarious and witty, others are punny and even sarcastic — to some even talking about Donald Trump’s impeachment! Yes, sample some of the tweets from the viral trend here:

Do you have four words of your own to add to this list?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android