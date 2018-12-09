Twitterati take up ‘Seduce Me In 4 Words’ hashtag challenge and it’s quite relatable

Gone are days when people wrote long letters or poetry to win the hearts of their significant others. In today’s digital world, where everything is bounded to limited characters, Twitter users started a trend to convey their message in just four words! Yes, this time users on the micro-blogging site have got together to master the art of seduction by keeping it short, simple, and relatable. What’s more, it includes everything from Harry Potter to Netflix and of course Biryani!

With #SeduceMeIn4Words, people on Twitterverse are sharing their best possible combination of four words that do the trick and seal the deal. While some are quite hilarious and witty, others are punny and even sarcastic — to some even talking about Donald Trump’s impeachment! Yes, sample some of the tweets from the viral trend here:

#SeduceMeIn4Words Turn to Page 394. — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) December 8, 2018

Donald J.

Trump impeached #SeduceMeIn4Words — Stabler Genius (@Stabler_Genius) December 8, 2018

#SeduceMeIn4Words I have Netflix Subscription — Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) December 8, 2018

#SeduceMeIn4Words You can travel free — Sorrel & Soursop 🇩🇲 (@HeyShimmy) December 8, 2018

#SeduceMeIn4Words

Tomorrow is a holiday.. — Krishnungshu Gangopadhyay (@Kr1sh902) December 8, 2018

Your debt is erased #SeduceMeIn4Words — Mrs. Johnson 💍👰🏾 (@YesICanyel) December 8, 2018

Do you have four words of your own to add to this list?