People mark World Sleep Day with lots of jokes

There is nothing quite like an uninterrupted, good night’s sleep. And while people may be opposed to celebrating special days like Valentines Day or Friendship Day, no one really has a problem celebrating World Sleep Day. After all, who would shy away from getting some more sleep on a day dedicated to it?

Every year, March 15 is observed as World Sleep Day – a day that highlights the importance of sleep in our lives. The day – dedicated to celebrating sleep as well as the health issues related to it – is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society. It’s not just insomnia, there are various other issues that affect people’s sleep and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

But people on the internet said it was a great day to remain in bed and catch up on some much-needed sleep. Many shared hilarious jokes and memes to mark the day. While some joked their bosses couldn’t be angry if they were caught sleeping at their desks, others objected to seeing #WorldSleepDay trend while they were busy working.

If you’re unable to celebrate this day with some much-needed shuteye, here’s what others had to say about the day:

Before they can be realised, dreams must be had first. To have dreams, sleep tight one must. Happy #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/hp2BvclbQ1 — Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) March 15, 2019

Employee: Sir, I am not coming to office today.

Boss: why ??

Employee: I am celebrating today sir.

Boss: what ??

Employee: World Sleep Day, sir.

*Boss slams the phone and sends loss of pay notice*#worldsleepday2019 — Corporate Karamchari (@JamesBhand007) March 15, 2019

Why do we need Men’s Day When we have #WorldSleepDay 🥃 — Dhaval Mehta (@dhavalmehtas) March 15, 2019

#WorldSleepDay Advertising I need to let my daughter know about this, I’ll tell her when she wakes up … she is an Olympic sleeper — Mr Eton Oldboys MP (@EtonOldBoys) March 15, 2019

When you wake up and want to sleep again….because it’s #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/gvqceiqDvC — Something Fun (@somwthingfun) March 15, 2019

WHEN YOU FIND OUT THAT TODAY IS THE #WorldSleepDay AND YOU JUST CAN’T WAIT TO CELEBRATE IT pic.twitter.com/wzNlX37Aqa — brandnewmenope (@brandnewwhatno) March 15, 2019

Very few things in this world are perfect.#WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/3Y4dNRuk3P — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) March 15, 2019

#WorldSleepDay I got up @ 6 drop my son to school bus stop, went back to sleep again to get up 12 noon. I was thinking what’s wrong with me today then twitter told me it’s #SleepDay today. — Rahul deo kashyap (@rahuldeokash) March 15, 2019

Today is World Sleep Day. Don’t forget to take your pillow to your office. 😄 #sleep #worldsleepday pic.twitter.com/aZKUMhBve8 — Halanx (@halanxtech) March 15, 2019

My sleeping positions when I can’t sleep 🐈🐾 pic.twitter.com/NWEgMfeeNJ — 🐈 🐾 (@catfrands) March 14, 2019

That falling feeling when you sleep. pic.twitter.com/ER1ZPRDlgh — Jack Newman 🍁 (@Jacky_The_Robot) March 14, 2019

Sleep has a powerful effect on the immune system. If you reduce sleep even for a single night, it could drastically affect your immunity.

Despite sleep playing an essential role in one’s well-being, most people also neglect the importance of a good sleeping position. A poor sleeping position puts pressure on the neck, hips, and back, causing lower back pain and afects sleep quality.