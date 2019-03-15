Toggle Menu
People mark World Sleep Day with lots of jokeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/people-mark-world-sleep-day-with-lot-of-napping-and-jokes-5628323/

People mark World Sleep Day with lots of jokes

Every year, March 15 is observed as World Sleep Day – a day that highlights the importance of sleep in our lives. It is meant to highlight the various issues that affect people's sleep and shouldn't be taken lightly.

world sleep day, sleep day, sleep day jokes, sleep day memes,, funny news, funny tweets on sleep, funny news, indian express
did you utilise the day to get some extra sleep?

There is nothing quite like an uninterrupted, good night’s sleep. And while people may be opposed to celebrating special days like Valentines Day or Friendship Day, no one really has a problem celebrating World Sleep Day. After all, who would shy away from getting some more sleep on a day dedicated to it?

Every year, March 15 is observed as World Sleep Day – a day that highlights the importance of sleep in our lives. The day – dedicated to celebrating sleep as well as the health issues related to it – is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society. It’s not just insomnia, there are various other issues that affect people’s sleep and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

But people on the internet said it was a great day to remain in bed and catch up on some much-needed sleep. Many shared hilarious jokes and memes to mark the day. While some joked their bosses couldn’t be angry if they were caught sleeping at their desks, others objected to seeing #WorldSleepDay trend while they were busy working.

If you’re unable to celebrate this day with some much-needed shuteye, here’s what others had to say about the day:

Sleep has a powerful effect on the immune system. If you reduce sleep even for a single night, it could drastically affect your immunity.

Despite sleep playing an essential role in one’s well-being, most people also neglect the importance of a good sleeping position. A poor sleeping position puts pressure on the neck, hips, and back, causing lower back pain and afects sleep quality.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Marvel adds actor Danai Gurira's name in Avengers: Endgame poster after backlash
2 Avengers: Endgame trailer leaves fans teary-eyed, but also inspires memes
3 This Facebook post highlighting Hindu-Muslim friendship is winning hearts online