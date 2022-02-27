People in Ukraine hold on to their pets amid war

People in Ukraine have been leaving for safer shores ever since Russia started deploying its troops near its eastern border. However, for pet owners, fleeing to safety came with an added difficulty: how to shield their beloved pets from the destruction of the ongoing conflict.

There are many videos and photos of Ukrainians taking their pets with them as they shelter from air attacks in subway stations or make a difficult journey to cross the border.

This man in Ukraine is wearing a helmet and a gun, while carrying a fish tank and a cat carrier through Kyiv. He reportedly took them out of an apartment which was damaged by shelling. 📸: Mikhail Palinchak / Reuters pic.twitter.com/th17d6HYCv — Tom Williams (@tom__williams) February 27, 2022

Ukrainians fleeing with their pets 🐾 pic.twitter.com/hdTSPQAcNh — Deborah Von Brod (@DeborahVonBrod) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers with cats 🐱 pic.twitter.com/R2MTzoqMWN — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 27, 2022

People in Kyiv don’t leave their cats behind. pic.twitter.com/romBYtwB29 — 💀Cromortuary💀 (@CromartyHeather) February 25, 2022

As Indian students in Ukraine were struggling to leave for India, Rishabh Kaushik, a computer engineering student who has been pursuing his course in Ukraine for three years, refused to leave without his rescue dog Malibu. In a Facebook post shared on February 26,2022, the SJA Alumni Association, Dehradun, shared their alumnus’s situation that explained how despite arranging required documents, Rishabh is not able to leave Ukraine with his dog.

Journalist Erin Burnett, who has been covering the conflict from the ground, shared a story of the owners of a cat cafe in Lviv who are staying put in the city as they feel a responsibility towards the 20 cats that they foster.

A place is made up of so many tiny stories. And each one is big. The cat cafe is open because the owners say – there are 20 cats here to feed. “This is our life”. They will not leave. pic.twitter.com/jZDKHZPINi — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) February 25, 2022

Nolan Peterson, a Ukraine based reporter, shared a photo of him and his cat from inside a bomb shelter. “In the bomb shelter with my cat. She’s been very brave,” he captioned the photo.

In the bomb shelter with my cat. She’s been very brave. pic.twitter.com/tk7nuj87zQ — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) February 25, 2022

UAnimals, an animal rights advocacy group, has also been posting updates and requests for aid as they struggle to protect as many animals as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAnimals (@uanimals.official)

There have been media reports that Poland, Romania and Slovakia are now allowing Ukrainians to bring their pets without essential veterinary paperwork.

📍Ze względu na sytuację nadzwyczajną w Ukrainie Główny Lekarz Weterynarii wprowadza ❗️tymczasowe odstępstwa od standardowych wymogów dotyczących przewozu do #UE zwierząt z gatunków: psy, koty i fretki.❗️

Szczegóły i wzory wniosków do pobrania ➡https://t.co/rM7EZ1mg5a pic.twitter.com/gu3HO8Wr6w — Ministerstwo Rolnictwa i Rozwoju Wsi (@MRiRW_GOV_PL) February 24, 2022

These moves are widely welcomed by animal rights activists.