People in the Philippines strike ‘creative’ poses for delivery riders. Here is why

While delivery boys are expected to take pictures of the parcels they drop off, the ones in the Philippines have to double up as photographers after people have started striking poses along with their delivered packages.

Several pictures of people posing for the delivery person on receiving their parcels have gone viral on social media. “In the Philippines, pictures are required to prove that packages are actually delivered,” read the caption of the post shared by @ourasianspage on Facebook.

Shared over 9,000 times, the post features people dramatically posing for the delivery person while holding their delivered package. While the procedure is to take proof of the delivered product, people in the Philippines evidently have added more creativity to the process.

Here, take a look:

Interestingly, it all started when online shopper Joyceeh Hernandez Epino went viral for creating a photo-studio like backdrop whenever she received a package. In an interview with a local website, she said that she often felt physically unprepared for the proof of delivery photo whenever the delivery riders came to give packages.

Garnering over 5,000 likes, the post is flooded with netizens responding to the viral pictures. While many are amused, others are clearly impressed by the creativity of the people of the Philippines.