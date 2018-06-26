WATCH: People fooling their pets with ‘What The Fluff Challenge’ will leave you ROFL-ing!

Do you have pets at home? If yes, then do try the “What The Fluff Challenge” with them. (Source: Twitter) Do you have pets at home? If yes, then do try the “What The Fluff Challenge” with them. (Source: Twitter)

Time and again, various challenges crop up on the Internet that literally spread across like wildfire. While some are for a cause, like the Ice Bucket Challenges, which was connected to the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease, others are completely bizarre like the Condom snorting challenge. However, this time the challenge trending involves fooling man’s best friend and is called “What The Fluff Challenge”.

Basically, the whole concept behind the challenge involves fooling your dog, which is exactly what people on the Internet are doing and coming up with overly adorable results. All you need is a large piece of cloth, a doorway and a dog that trusts you to pull off the ‘disappearing’ trick. However, it is the reactions of the dogs that have left people ‘awww’ing on social media. Wondering what this challenge is it all about? Check out some of the videos going viral under the hashtag:

we tried to do the #WhatTheFluff Challenge, safe to say my mom didn’t do the best job ever of fooling Daisy pic.twitter.com/p4jH0cEw9l — vh (@victorheimer) June 26, 2018

Pavlov’s reaction to the What The Fluff Challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/VbfMFgC0Lu — Pavlov The Corgi (@PavlovTheCorgi) June 26, 2018

#WhatTheFluff we tried the challenge on Chico 😂 pic.twitter.com/81cThBa78a — Georgina Garcia (@_doubleGee) June 26, 2018

Y’all don’t know how anxious & excited I was to do the #whatthefluff challenge & this is what I get 🙄😒😂🐶 pic.twitter.com/kzOaoEMmBY — jenn.c (@j_chapa15) June 26, 2018

Daisy is smarter than the #WhatTheFluff challenge pic.twitter.com/IJHXg89ufU — Simply Daisies (@Simply_Daisies) June 26, 2018

this #WhatTheFluff challenge really freaked dunloe out i’m laughin pic.twitter.com/rF6iGebyjy — Julia (@JuliaaSwansonn) June 26, 2018

Im dead at me but I got the best #WhatTheFluff challenge pic.twitter.com/vg0pEPSucY — bri🦖 (@briparkerr) June 24, 2018

this is namjoon seeing the whatthefluff challenge and deciding to do it with yoongi, hoseok and taehyungs dogs pic.twitter.com/jibGz7x6hg — s (@outrotearjk) June 23, 2018

