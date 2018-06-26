Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
WATCH: People fooling their pets with ‘What The Fluff Challenge’ will leave you ROFL-ing!

Basically, the whole concept behind the challenge involves fooling your dog, which is exactly what people on the Internet are doing and coming up with overly adorable results. All you need is a large piece of cloth, a doorway and a dog that trusts you to pull off the 'disappearing' trick. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2018 9:06:56 pm
Do you have pets at home? If yes, then do try the "What The Fluff Challenge" with them.
Time and again, various challenges crop up on the Internet that literally spread across like wildfire. While some are for a cause, like the Ice Bucket Challenges, which was connected to the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease, others are completely bizarre like the Condom snorting challenge. However, this time the challenge trending involves fooling man’s best friend and is called “What The Fluff Challenge”.

Basically, the whole concept behind the challenge involves fooling your dog, which is exactly what people on the Internet are doing and coming up with overly adorable results. All you need is a large piece of cloth, a doorway and a dog that trusts you to pull off the ‘disappearing’ trick. However, it is the reactions of the dogs that have left people ‘awww’ing on social media. Wondering what this challenge is it all about? Check out some of the videos going viral under the hashtag:

Do you have pets at home? If yes, then do try the “What The Fluff Challenge” with them.

