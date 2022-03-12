People flock to McDonald’s for last meals as it shuts restaurants in Russia. Watch video

Long queues were seen outside McDonald’s outlets in Moscow after the burger giant announced it was suspending operations in Russia.

In a video, queue of dozens of cars was seen outside a restaurant while McDonald’s iconic yellow ‘M’ glittered amidst the street and car lights. The camera panned to show cars lined up in a curve, under an overpass, stretching long.

Watch the video:

People in Moscow waiting in line for McDonald’s after they announced they would be closing all 847 locations in Russia. #RussiaUkraineCrisis #McDonalds #Moscow pic.twitter.com/CozmFpmexX — 🇺🇦 (@UkraineLiveNews) March 9, 2022

UkraineLiveNews posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “People in Moscow waiting in line for McDonald’s after they announced they would be closing all 847 locations in Russia.#RussiaUkraineCrisis # McDonald’s #Moscow.”

“Russians have scrambled to their nearest McDonald’s restaurant for one final meal before all the Golden Arches in the country close.

Lines are stretching for nearly a kilometre outside some Macca’s places as many are desperate for one last Big Mac,” commented a user while retweeting the clip.

Lets have some McDonald in reserve. — Tomas Prochazka (@Tomas1000500900) March 9, 2022

Lines are stretching for nearly a kilometre outside some Macca’s places as many are desperate for one last Big Mac. https://t.co/lps3oRNZb8 — Bayardo Ruiz (@ruiz20059) March 9, 2022

Eastern European media outlet, NEXTA shared screenshots of McDonald’s products sold online. NEXTA wrote on Twitter, “Buy while it’s hot After McDonald’s announcement that they were leaving #Russia, people have already started selling their supplies on Internet.”

Buy while it’s hot After McDonald’s announcement that they were leaving #Russia, people have already started selling their supplies on Internet. pic.twitter.com/DtoWbuZ1If — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s announced the suspension of their business in Russia on March 8.“Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski was quoted as saying by Associated Press citing an open letter to employees. It also said it will continue to pay 62,000 employees in Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian people have been urged to seek shelters on Saturday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war had reached a “strategic turning point”. Satellite images showed Russian military units were closer to Kyiv, the capital of the war-ravaged country.