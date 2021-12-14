scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Panicked residents flee home as powerful earthquake hits Indonesia, watch

The earthquake struck at 0320 GMT in the Flores Sea, about 12 km (70 miles) northwest of the town of Larantuka in Indonesia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 2:15:24 pm
A tsunami warning was issued after eastern Indonesia was stuck by a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. It sent residents fleeing from their homes but caused only minor damage and injured one person, Reuters quoted authorities as saying.

The earthquake struck at 0320 GMT in the Flores Sea, about 12 km (70 miles) northwest of the town of Larantuka. The tsunami warning was revoked after two hours of the earthquake.

A school building and several homes were damaged on Selayar island in South Sulawesi. Videos of people running through streets out of panic have surfaced on social media.

Watch the videos here:

Many destructive tsunamis were reported from Indonesia following earthquakes. In 2004, over 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries were killed after 9.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra island.

With a population of over 270 million, the archipelago of Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire. It is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

