Panicked residents flee home as powerful earthquake hits Indonesia, watch

A tsunami warning was issued after eastern Indonesia was stuck by a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. It sent residents fleeing from their homes but caused only minor damage and injured one person, Reuters quoted authorities as saying.

The earthquake struck at 0320 GMT in the Flores Sea, about 12 km (70 miles) northwest of the town of Larantuka. The tsunami warning was revoked after two hours of the earthquake.

A school building and several homes were damaged on Selayar island in South Sulawesi. Videos of people running through streets out of panic have surfaced on social media.

Watch the videos here:

A 7.3 magnitude #earthquake struck off Flores Island in #Indonesia. Possibly a tsunami.

Warga Kota Ende dan sekitarnya mulai mengunsi ke dataran tinggi guna menghindari ancaman Tsunami

Another Video A magnitude 7.3 undersea #earthquake struck off #Indonesia's Flores Island on December 14, and the country's meteorological agency warned that tsunami waves are possible.

Kepanikan Warga Ende, Flores NTT setelah terjadi Gempa Bumi 7,5 SR. sesaat setelah BMKG Keluarkan peringatan Tsunami…. TUHAN LINDUNGILAH KAMI

🙏🇲🇨

Warga Maumere, Flores NTT berhamburan keluar mencari tempat yang lebih tinggi, menghindari Tsunami TUHAN JAGA KATONG

🙏🇲🇨

Many destructive tsunamis were reported from Indonesia following earthquakes. In 2004, over 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries were killed after 9.1 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra island.

With a population of over 270 million, the archipelago of Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire. It is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.