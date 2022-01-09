scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 09, 2022
People celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Moscow, other parts of world

Orthodox Christmas was celebrated on January 7. In countries like Russia, Serbia, Greece, and Ukraine, Orthodox Christmas is a national holiday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 9, 2022 5:46:27 pm
In countries like Russia, Serbia, Greece, and Ukraine, Orthodox Christmas is a national holiday.

On January 7, people dressed as Santa Claus and reindeers participated in a race in Moscow to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

While popularly Christmas is celebrated on 25 December around the around, the Orthodox Christian community celebrates it in January. The date is picked in accordance with the Julian calendar.

In countries like Russia, Serbia, Greece, and Ukraine, Orthodox Christmas is a national holiday. In terms of traditions, Orthodox Christians fast for days leading up to Christmas and then break it with a 12-course meal. Slavic countries also include the ritual of fortune-telling in their celebrations.

Here is how the festival was celebrated around the world:

Recently, some supporters of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic gathered outside the hotel in Australia where he was held and celebrated Orthodox Charismas by lighting candles and singing carols on its eve.

With the surge in Covid-19, triggered by the Omicron virus, many countries have imposed restrictions on public gatherings. These measures limited the scope of celebrations in many places.

