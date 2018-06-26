Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
People with disabilities share touching stories of their partners expressing love

From younger days to present, there were many heartwarming stories that were tweeted out using the hashtag. While some people praised the emotional support their partners' gave them, others described situations where their partner made them feel loved.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2018 7:51:11 pm
disabled people share love stories, love stories, stories of disabled people, twitter trending stories, Imani Barbarin, the person behind #DisTheOscars that brought attention to disability representation in the Oscars posed a question to the disabled people on Twitter. (Source: Getty Images)
“My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit as well as physically,” said Stephen Hawking. Disability, as defined by the Oxford dictionary, is a physical or mental condition that limits a person’s movements, senses, or activities. However, that does not mean that differently-abled people cannot feel love and emotions as felt by others. Attempting to break certain notions around disability, Imani Barbarin, the person behind #DisTheOscars that brought attention to disability representation in the Oscars posed a question to the disabled people on Twitter.

In her post, Barbarin wrote, “Disabled People: What are some of the physical ways your partner makes you feel loved that are different from the way abled people show love?#YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand.” In no time, people started responding to the tweet sharing their stories.

From younger days to present, there were many heartwarming stories that were tweeted out using the hashtag. While some people praised the emotional support their partners’ gave them, others described situations where their partner made them feel loved. Here are some of the many tweets the post garnered:

