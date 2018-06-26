People with disabilities share touching stories of their partners expressing love

Imani Barbarin, the person behind #DisTheOscars that brought attention to disability representation in the Oscars posed a question to the disabled people on Twitter. (Source: Getty Images) Imani Barbarin, the person behind #DisTheOscars that brought attention to disability representation in the Oscars posed a question to the disabled people on Twitter. (Source: Getty Images)

“My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit as well as physically,” said Stephen Hawking. Disability, as defined by the Oxford dictionary, is a physical or mental condition that limits a person’s movements, senses, or activities. However, that does not mean that differently-abled people cannot feel love and emotions as felt by others. Attempting to break certain notions around disability, Imani Barbarin, the person behind #DisTheOscars that brought attention to disability representation in the Oscars posed a question to the disabled people on Twitter.

In her post, Barbarin wrote, “Disabled People: What are some of the physical ways your partner makes you feel loved that are different from the way abled people show love?#YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand.” In no time, people started responding to the tweet sharing their stories.

Disabled People: What are some of the physical ways your partner makes you feel loved that are different from the way abled people show love?#YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand — Crutches&Spice♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) June 22, 2018

From younger days to present, there were many heartwarming stories that were tweeted out using the hashtag. While some people praised the emotional support their partners’ gave them, others described situations where their partner made them feel loved. Here are some of the many tweets the post garnered:

Had an amazing bf at 20 who was a killer salsa dancer. He made up new moves for me that would take the pressure off my knees. I danced! — Kat Macfarlane (@KatAMacfarlane) June 22, 2018

He touches my scars and stubs. I used to flinch bc scars and stubs. But that’s one way I knew he loved me — Four Wheels ♿️ (@4WheelWorkOut) June 24, 2018

Sometimes my muscles get so painful and hard that they feel like bones, and my husband will rub them for me and say “oh, it’s really bad today,” which makes me feel better because he is letting me know that he knows I’m not faking. — Shain Donnelly (@shaindonnelly) June 24, 2018

I can’t begin to say all @Joshubuh does for me. Never lets me feel guilt when the pain is too much for me to help. Physically supports me lower myself into the bath, etc. Supports my mental health by making a me specific subscription box. This is just the tip of the iceberg. — 💩 de scoop. (@PleaseMrsButler) June 24, 2018

So I am immunocompromised and constantly fighting infection. Out of safety to each other, there is no typical intimacy. Instead my husband makes for us the most amazing food- it has truly become our love language — Denise Persisted (@Denisepersisted) June 22, 2018

Always reminding me to use my cane, even if he’s guiding me. He can tell when I’m feeling anxious and trying to minimise or hide my disability. This reminds me that it’s all ok and that he will always support my independence. — Rachael Stevens (@rachael_stevens) June 22, 2018

