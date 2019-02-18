Toggle Menu
People are tricking dads into believing that they put olive oil in carhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/people-are-tricking-their-dads-into-believing-that-they-put-olive-oil-in-the-car-5589078/

People are tricking dads into believing that they put olive oil in car

In no time, the tweet went viral with many sharing the hilarious replies they received from their fathers'. From responding to the text with a joke to calling their kid "a moron", the post was flooded screenshots of the conversations people had with their fathers'

dad, father, dad jokes, olive oil, people trick fathers, pranks, dad pranks, child prank father, twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
While some dads showed guessed that the text was a joke, others went started to freak out. (Source: Getty Images)

While many children have ‘survived’ bad dad jokes, a Twitter post found a way to turn the tables. In an attempt to trick dads around the world, a Twitter account called @TheDad asked its followers to text their father – “I put oil in my car and now it’s makin’ weird sounds?”

In no time, the tweet went viral with many sharing the hilarious replies they received from their fathers. From responding to the text with a joke to calling their kid “a moron”, the post was flooded with screenshots of the conversations people had with their fathers’. While some dads guessed that the text was a joke, others started to freak out. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Netizens request Parle to #BringBackRolaCola; Here is how the company responded
2 Octogenarian's 'Thank You' note to person selling VHS online is making netizens emotional
3 This cat's 'drinking problem' triggers hilarious reactions on social media