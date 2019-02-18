People are tricking dads into believing that they put olive oil in car

While many children have ‘survived’ bad dad jokes, a Twitter post found a way to turn the tables. In an attempt to trick dads around the world, a Twitter account called @TheDad asked its followers to text their father – “I put oil in my car and now it’s makin’ weird sounds?”

In no time, the tweet went viral with many sharing the hilarious replies they received from their fathers. From responding to the text with a joke to calling their kid “a moron”, the post was flooded with screenshots of the conversations people had with their fathers’. While some dads guessed that the text was a joke, others started to freak out. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

Obviously he was very concerned. pic.twitter.com/ElXiCdUnWe — Sarah Jackson (@SayRahJack) February 12, 2019