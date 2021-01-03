Song challenge on social media to sum up 2020 triggers laugh-riot online

Even as people across the world have ushered in a new year, many have taken to social media to sum up the previous year using popular songs, setting off a laugh riot on the cyber space.
Using the hashtag #SumUp2020WithASong, many netizens have tagged their chosen songs with smart captions highlighting how the world was hit by calamities, both natural and man-made, in 2020 – from the novel coronavirus pandemic to wildfires and earthquakes.
Using popular memes and GIFs, many on Twitter have come up with quirky song titles to describe 2020. While some did interesting wordplay on quarantine and lockdown, several more highlighted other major events through their chosen numbers.
The fun started on Twitter when Roe’s Rage asked his followers to #SumUp2020InASong.
Let's Play A Game!
It was quite a ride in 2020 and we all know music helped us through it. So give us your best answers for #SumUp2020WithASong
With @RoesRage @Acidic_Blonde
Proud part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/evHzQxfwAL
— Roe's Rage 👊🏻 (@RoesRage) January 2, 2021
Check out some of the interesting entries from the hashtag challenge here:
Don’t Stand So Close To Me
— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) January 2, 2021
#SumUp2020WithASong This pretty much sums it up pic.twitter.com/L0QPqZcT8a
— Melissa 🌸 (@euflorium) January 2, 2021
Burnin' Down The House#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/wgLfgkLHIm
— ᴍꜱ.ᴡᴏɴᴅᴇʀᴋᴀᴛ💫 (@WonderKat365) January 2, 2021
It’s The End Of The World As We Know It – R.E.M. #SumUp2020WithASong
— lucy (@glitterylouis_) January 2, 2021
I Want to Hold Your Hand Sanitizer #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/NtvYu7la9X
— Jack Miller (@personaugratin) January 2, 2021
When Virus Eyes Are Smiling
— ItsMeHelen (@ItsMeHelenMary) January 2, 2021
St Elmo’s Dumpster Fire #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/tiF0NTGlb6
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) January 2, 2021
Don't Cry For Me Quarantina #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/5uHvGWykR4
— Rivers (@RivasTaro) January 2, 2021
