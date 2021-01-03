scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Song challenge on social media to sum up 2020 triggers laugh-riot online

Using popular memes and GIFs, people on Twitter have come up with quirky song titles to describe 2020 in a best way. While some had interesting wordplay on quarantine and lockdown, others used other major events in their song.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 3, 2021 8:00:16 pm
sum up 2020 in a song, summing up 2020, roast 2020, describe 2020 in song, twitter trend, hashtag challenge, viral news, indian expressWith wordplays many came up with interesting song titles to sum up last year.

Even as people across the world have ushered in a new year, many have taken to social media to sum up the previous year using popular songs, setting off a laugh riot on the cyber space.

Using the hashtag #SumUp2020WithASong, many netizens have tagged their chosen songs with smart captions highlighting how the world was hit by calamities, both natural and man-made, in 2020 – from the novel coronavirus pandemic to wildfires and earthquakes.

Using popular memes and GIFs, many on Twitter have come up with quirky song titles to describe 2020. While some did interesting wordplay on quarantine and lockdown, several more highlighted other major events through their chosen numbers.

The fun started on Twitter when Roe’s Rage asked his followers to #SumUp2020InASong.

Check out some of the interesting entries from the hashtag challenge here:

