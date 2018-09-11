People are pranking their siblings with the fake ‘invisible challenge’, the reactions are a must watch!

What’s the #InvisibleChallenge all about? (Source: Twitter) What’s the #InvisibleChallenge all about? (Source: Twitter)

The latest Twitter challenge is all about being “invisible” and it is as bizarre as the previous ones. Using the hashtag #InvisibleChallenge, people are sharing videos of the pranks they are playing on their siblings. However, it all began with a video shared by American magician Justin Willman.

In the viral clip, Willman fakes a ‘magic trick’ on a man, making him believe that he is invisible. He pulls it off with help from a crowd, who are also involved in the prank.

The trend soon caught up, encouraging people to give the prank a try. Interestingly, many people were successful while doing the trick. Check out some of the viral clips trending on social media:

I highly recommend that everyone turns their siblings invisible HAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/SK4jLw7cNa — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 6, 2018

Guys, you have to watch all the way through 😂 we did the invisible challenge and it worked!! Don’t mind the messy house, the joy of having a billion siblings 😅 but otherwise enjoy the video and feel free to share it 😂😂 #invisibleprank pic.twitter.com/As5uxBZg6A — Haley Centamore (@Haleyann2298) September 10, 2018

here it is. she doesn’t believe it at first, but when she does.. #invisibleprank pic.twitter.com/odqpxRJP0p — al (@alissalackk) September 1, 2018

If youre having a bad day, you should definitely open this😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/kw25xbcLOx — julissa 🌻 (@yulissac48) September 6, 2018

So we saw this challenge on twitter how this family told there brother he disappeared and we wanted to try it out on my little cousin,he got so scared 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jZMhun6Cbn — angiee (@smangie831) August 29, 2018

