People are pranking their siblings with the fake ‘invisible challenge’, the reactions are a must watch!

Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 2:56:58 pm
invisible challenge, invisible sibling challenge, twitter challenge, funny twitter challenge, bizarre twitter challenge, twitter, twitter videos, twitter reactions What’s the #InvisibleChallenge all about? (Source: Twitter)

The latest Twitter challenge is all about being “invisible” and it is as bizarre as the previous ones. Using the hashtag #InvisibleChallenge, people are sharing videos of the pranks they are playing on their siblings. However, it all began with a video shared by American magician Justin Willman.

In the viral clip, Willman fakes a ‘magic trick’ on a man, making him believe that he is invisible. He pulls it off with help from a crowd, who are also involved in the prank.

The trend soon caught up, encouraging people to give the prank a try. Interestingly, many people were successful while doing the trick. Check out some of the viral clips trending on social media:

Have you tried the challenge yet? Tell us in the comments section below.

