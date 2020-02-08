People are going gaga over grandpa’s reply to Facebook’s ‘what’s on your mind?’

Follow Us:
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2020 1:44:25 pm
valentines week, cute love story, grandpa my wife status, grandpa writes my wife facebook status, viral news, indian express, good news The man’s sweet gesture was loved by many online.

Facebook asking ‘What’s on your mind?’ isn’t new to most of us. However, to an elderly man, the question met with the most adorable response. Internet often offers heartwarming stories that strikes a chord with people instantly, and this sweet story did the same making people go aww online.

Twitter user Agha (@Agha_themoiz) made a Facebook account for his grandfather and taught him how to use it. The next day, he spotted that his nanaji‘s status read, “my wife”. When asked what had transcribed for him to post such a message, the young man got a very cute response.

“I didn’t get him so I called him and asked about the status and he said ‘Facebook puchra tha (was asking) what’s on your mind, so, I said my wife'” he explained.

The response delighted many online and people couldn’t stop gushing about old-school romance. As people around the world are busy celebrating love for the Valentine’s Week, the sweet romance of the elderly couple definitely set some very high standards for #CoupleGoals.

Do you have a similar love story in mind?

