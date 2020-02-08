People are going gaga over grandpa’s reply to Facebook’s ‘what’s on your mind?’

The man’s sweet gesture was loved by many online. The man’s sweet gesture was loved by many online.

Facebook asking ‘What’s on your mind?’ isn’t new to most of us. However, to an elderly man, the question met with the most adorable response. Internet often offers heartwarming stories that strikes a chord with people instantly, and this sweet story did the same making people go aww online.

Twitter user Agha (@Agha_themoiz) made a Facebook account for his grandfather and taught him how to use it. The next day, he spotted that his nanaji‘s status read, “my wife”. When asked what had transcribed for him to post such a message, the young man got a very cute response.

“I didn’t get him so I called him and asked about the status and he said ‘Facebook puchra tha (was asking) what’s on your mind, so, I said my wife'” he explained.

I made my Nana his Facebook yesterday and explained how everything worked because he got a new smart phone

Today I saw his Facebook status “my wife”

I didn’t get him so I called him and asked about the status and he said Facebook puchra tha whats on your mind

So I said my wife. — Agha (@Agha_themoiz) February 5, 2020

The response delighted many online and people couldn’t stop gushing about old-school romance. As people around the world are busy celebrating love for the Valentine’s Week, the sweet romance of the elderly couple definitely set some very high standards for #CoupleGoals.

This is the type of love i want! ❤ https://t.co/9OxiWvUQAx — Harleen🖤♡❤️ (@Kaur_Harleen121) February 7, 2020

my husband better be like this https://t.co/Mj9ejfC3h2 — 𝓚𝓸𝓰𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓵𝓪 🥀 (@kogillavani_) February 6, 2020

Hahahaha aweeee man! I’m gonna disown my guy if hes not that cute. https://t.co/cj9omJG333 — sasha (@notjugghead) February 6, 2020

Wow our generation could really learn a thing or two from their’s https://t.co/pEgQ30GbRi — Syeda Sehrish (@SehrishBukhari7) February 6, 2020

This is the cutest thing I have heard in a long time 😍 — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) February 6, 2020

True love in it’s purest form…may Allah bless him. — Schneider (@Aun_254) February 5, 2020

🙏🙏 thank you for posting this! My baba has gone to Allah and he would have totally done the same….. give your Nana a tight hug from your tweeter family 🙃🙃 — Amna (@Amna_Ali48) February 6, 2020

Allah bless both nana and nani — Ejaj (@ejajshkh) February 5, 2020

That’s beyond adorable ….

May Allah bless them both — Faeza Dawood (@FaezaDawood) February 5, 2020

That’s very honest answer filled with a lots of innocence and cuteness ❤️ — Ankita Gupta (@ankitagupta102) February 6, 2020

Do you have a similar love story in mind?

