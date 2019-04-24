Toggle Menu
This viral video is inspiring people to try sketching a hand, only to fail miserably

A popular Twitter handle shared an 'easy-looking' video on how to ace drawing a hand, using some very simple strokes. Using around a dozen lines, the artist draws a hand with remarkable detail.

The drawing is more complicated than it seems.

The internet is filled DIY videos that often make complex things look very easy, but it never pans out the same way when you try it. One such video that makes it seem simple to sketch a hand has left many pulling their hair in frustration after failing miserably.

The video has over 3.5 million views and garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site.

Many users tried their hand at copying the technique, only to realise that it wasn’t as easy as it looked. Now Twitter is flooded with various versions of the ‘simple’ sketch that looks nothing like the original. Most of them have left people in splits, and there are now jokes and memes about it.

While many remarked that it’s not as easy as it looks, others felt saddened by their failure. Some who attempted it multiple times claimed that it only got worse with every attempt.

However, some talented artists did nail it or got close enough.

Would you be willing to try this?

