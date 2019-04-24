This viral video is inspiring people to try sketching a hand, only to fail miserably

The internet is filled DIY videos that often make complex things look very easy, but it never pans out the same way when you try it. One such video that makes it seem simple to sketch a hand has left many pulling their hair in frustration after failing miserably.

A popular Twitter handle shared an ‘easy-looking’ video on how to ace drawing a hand, using some very simple strokes. Using around a dozen lines, the artist draws a hand with remarkable detail.

The video has over 3.5 million views and garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site.

Many users tried their hand at copying the technique, only to realise that it wasn’t as easy as it looked. Now Twitter is flooded with various versions of the ‘simple’ sketch that looks nothing like the original. Most of them have left people in splits, and there are now jokes and memes about it.

While many remarked that it’s not as easy as it looks, others felt saddened by their failure. Some who attempted it multiple times claimed that it only got worse with every attempt.

Nah that’s one mashed up hand pic.twitter.com/WJKyCnfzSd — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond2) April 24, 2019

They look like Ravens hands after an allergic reaction lmao pic.twitter.com/i567OBN2Vz — Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) April 24, 2019

This is why I’m failing my exams 😓😞 pic.twitter.com/EvYTSi6Hj0 — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@lilfairy123) April 24, 2019

That’s a horror show waiting to happen 😲 — Leanne is 🍀 (@LeanneMAnd) April 24, 2019

Tinder vs. Real Life 😳 pic.twitter.com/edjCQYtYQ8 — Kate Barron (@Kate_Barron) April 24, 2019

As someone with rheumatoid arthritis I just want to thank everyone in the comments for drawing such nice sketches of my hands. — Jessica Michelle Singleton (@JMScomedy) April 24, 2019

However, some talented artists did nail it or got close enough.

Would you be willing to try this?