Here is why Americans are burning Nike products

Nike new ad campaign not only featured the footballer but also hinted at Kaepernick’s political stand with their tagline. (Source: Twitter) Nike new ad campaign not only featured the footballer but also hinted at Kaepernick’s political stand with their tagline. (Source: Twitter)

A day after Nike unveiled their new “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, several Americans shared photos and videos of them burning Nike products in protest.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, gained attention for taking a knee during the American anthem in the 2016 NFL season. He was protesting against the way the state police treated people of colour. Since then, he has kneeled in protest in several other games.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Nike’s new ad campaign not only featured the footballer but also hinted at Kaepernick’s political stand with their tagline: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Clearly displeased with the sports brand, many people posted pictures and videos of them burning the company’s products on social media, using the hashtag #boycottNike and #justburnit.

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

However, there are others who are quite amused by the way people were reacting. While some supported Kaepernick, stating that his protest did not disrespect the flag or the country, others joked on how people burning their Nike products made no difference to the company as they already purchased them. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media:

Those burning #Nike products give me to give the poor.. pic.twitter.com/jvb9pg8Je6 — Sarah Manyame (@Sasywalia) September 5, 2018

Surely peaceful protest is by definition a respectful act? – @Kaepernick7 @Nike Carry on the #JustBurnIt brigade, at the end of the day you’re only hurting yourselves by destroying something you’ve already paid for, and in the process are giving more exposure to the protest. pic.twitter.com/J6Bgcs3p2u — Garry Abbott #StandUp4Brexit (@GarryAbbott) September 5, 2018

The #BoycottNike just caught my attention.

You’re burning shoes you have already bought? That Nike already has your money for?

So they have your money and you have no shoes. @Nike thanks you for your campaign donation — Twidmife RM (@Twidmife) September 5, 2018

When people are getting mad at Nike but you wear Vans and Converse:https://t.co/jqr2u803Nj pic.twitter.com/YJvNj8qb7e — Manolo Salinas (@EsManoloSalinas) September 5, 2018

