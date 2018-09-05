Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Here is why Americans are burning Nike products

While some supported Kaepernick stating that his protest did not disrespect the flag or the country, others joked on how people burning their Nike products made no difference to the company, as the money has already been paid.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2018 1:23:06 pm
Colin Kaepernick, nike, boycott nike, people burning nike products, why are people burning nike products, Colin Kaepernick Nike face, Nike new ad campaign not only featured the footballer but also hinted at Kaepernick’s political stand with their tagline. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

A day after Nike unveiled their new “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, several Americans shared photos and videos of them burning Nike products in protest.

ALSO READ | Turks are publicly smashing their iPhones to protest against Trump’s steel tariffs

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, gained attention for taking a knee during the American anthem in the 2016 NFL season.  He was protesting against the way the state police treated people of colour. Since then, he has kneeled in protest in several other games.

Nike’s new ad campaign not only featured the footballer but also hinted at Kaepernick’s political stand with their tagline: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Clearly displeased with the sports brand, many people posted pictures and videos of them burning the company’s products on social media, using the hashtag #boycottNike and #justburnit.

However, there are others who are quite amused by the way people were reacting. While some supported Kaepernick, stating that his protest did not disrespect the flag or the country, others joked on how people burning their Nike products made no difference to the company as they already purchased them. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Watch Now
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement