Toggle Menu
There’s going to be a new emoji for periods, and people can’t wait for it to get herehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/people-are-all-set-to-get-a-new-period-emoji-from-march-and-many-are-excited-5573995/

There’s going to be a new emoji for periods, and people can’t wait for it to get here

The news about the "bloody" inclusion spread cheer among women on social media. Most were very excited about the new emoji, few thought it might be misinterpreted and other symbols like pads or tampons would have been better.

periods, period emoji, mensuration, period emoji 2019, 2019 new unicode emojis, tech news, viral news, indian express

Mensuration may be a monthly affair for billions of women worldwide, but conversations on the subject are taboo and avoided. In a move that’s expected to make talking about menstruation easier—especially for tech-savvy, Internet users—Unicode is finally rolling out an emoji for periods.

Coding consortium Unicode, which distributes emoji across mobile devices, said it will include the period emoji — a drop of blood — in March, and will be one of 230 new emojis that will be released in 2019.

However, the inclusion of this emoji didn’t come easy. A campaign led by Plan International UK can be credited with this emoji. Across the world, the stigma surrounding periods is a serious problem, especially among teenage girls. Not talking about mensuration freely has a huge impact on young girls, making many feel ashamed of their bodies, and also result in various hygiene issues that are often unaddressed.

With the help of this emoji, the organisation says it hopes to break the silence around the subject and fight the shame attached to stains.

“The inclusion of an emoji … is a huge step towards normalizing periods and smashing the stigma which surrounds them,” said Lucy Russell, head of Plan International UK told Reuters.

“An emoji isn’t going to solve this, but it can help change the conversation. Ending the shame around periods begins with talking about it,” she added.

The news about the “bloody” inclusion spread cheer among women on social media. Many were very excited about the new emoji, but some pointed out that it could be misinterpreted and other symbols—like pads or tampons—would have been better. Some said that the free supply of sanitary products would have helped much more than an emoji.

The new set of emojis to be released in May this year for iPhone and Android users will also include symbols like a same-sex couple holding hands and people with disabilities (including a man and women sitting in both a manual and motorised wheelchair, and people walking with canes).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anand Mahindra's viral post saluting working women is winning hearts online
2 IndiGo uses the 'really really really' meme, gets trolled in response
3 Texas woman claims restaurant employees purposely put mud in her sandwich