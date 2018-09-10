People are adding ABBA sound tracks to Marvel fight scenes and the results will leave you ROFL-ing!

Marvel fans blend iconic scenes from the movies with ABBA soundtracks. (Source: Facebook) Marvel fans blend iconic scenes from the movies with ABBA soundtracks. (Source: Facebook)

ABBA, the Swedish pop group that topped the music charts in the 70’s made a mellow come back in the recently released movie Mamma Mia. However, Marvel fans had something more planned for the music group. Fans on social media are replacing the background music of iconic fight scenes in various Marvel movies with those of the pop group. From the famous Captain America: The Winter Soldier fight scene to Thor: Ragnarok, people did their own bit of tweaking creating quite an impressive Marvel-ABBA blend.

It is quite interesting to note how beautifully people have synchronised music with the scenes. When it comes to creativity, there is no doubt that Marvel fans often have something up their sleeves. Many of these edited videos have gone viral and created quite a buzz. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out some of the mash-ups trending on social media:

a tumblr user set the fight scene in winter soldier to abba and there is truly no dignified way to tell you all i almost wet my pants laughing https://t.co/vC8QVO3Pl7 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) July 3, 2018

Ever imagined what a Thor scene would look like with ‘Dancing Queen’ playing in the background? See this to find out:

Thor: Rangarok but instead of Immigrant Song it’s Dancing Queen by Abba pic.twitter.com/VB69PNl2il — jazmin 🌨 (@thorsbanners) August 8, 2018

Hi. Here is Bucky Barnes falling to his death set to S.O.S by ABBA. pic.twitter.com/Haj6EvQhcM — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) September 6, 2018

