People across Scotland spot ‘fireball’ in the sky, videos surface online

On Wednesday night, the sky in Scotland and some parts of Ireland was set ablaze by a mysterious ‘fireball’. Soon the internet was filled with videos that show a ball of light passing through the dark sky.

In response to the reports of the ‘fireball’ sighting, the UK Meteor Network tweeted, “So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it”.

In conversation with local newspaper Surrey Comet, the UK Meteor Network said that they were “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”.

While tweeting a video of the mysterious light, a Twitter user wrote, “Can’t believe I seen this and managed to catch it on camera!! Going over Paisley at 10pm #glasgow #paisley #meteor #comet #fireball @UKMeteorNetwork @Daily_Record”.

Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky? pic.twitter.com/DBQh8zXjnT — Rhiannon Hayes (@RhiannonHayes12) September 14, 2022

@ProfBrianCox Hi Brian, at first I thought this was a firework then realised it was something else. This a meteorite? Cheers pic.twitter.com/LJ1yXalczW — Joe (@IsMiseSeosamh) September 14, 2022

Anyone in #glasgow Just see this??? Was all different colours like a firework but silent? Maybe part of a meteor? pic.twitter.com/tqI48rrCKN — James Shampoo Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@james_w_89) September 14, 2022

So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it pic.twitter.com/jLDrHMPQvd — UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) September 14, 2022

We just witnessed something bright moving west through the sky which I guess must be something burning up in the earth’s atmosphere. Caught it on the security cameras #meteor pic.twitter.com/GhClBkzNLr — Stevie Doyle (@stevie_doyle) September 14, 2022

Wow! What an amazing thing to see. 😀 — Karen Cripps 💙 (@karen_cripps) September 14, 2022

I saw it too just about 10. Unfortunately I was driving so was unable to film it but it was an amazing sight. The head was a mix of yellow and green and the tail was white. — marie stirling (@MarieMaristir) September 15, 2022

Commenting on this video, many locals spoke about how they saw the same sight that left them speechless. “I saw it too just about 10. Unfortunately I was driving so was unable to film it but it was an amazing sight. The head was a mix of yellow and green and the tail was white,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another person commented, “I genuinely thought I was seeing things when I was going back into work last night. Was crazy to see in real life!”

According to the National Geographic Society, meteors can travel up to the speeds of 71 kilometres per second and the faster it moves, the brighter it appears.