Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

People across Scotland spot ‘fireball’ in the sky, videos surface online

It is unclear if the ‘fireball’ seen across areas of Scotland was a meteor or space debris.

Meteor sighting Scotland and Ireland, Comet Scotland, Fireball spotted in Scotland, Mysterious light seen in Scotland and Ireland, Meteor or space debris spotted Scotland, Indian expressAccording to the National Geographic Society, meteors can travel up to the speeds of 71 kilometres per second and the faster it moves, the brighter it appears.

On Wednesday night, the sky in Scotland and some parts of Ireland was set ablaze by a mysterious ‘fireball’. Soon the internet was filled with videos that show a ball of light passing through the dark sky.

In response to the reports of the ‘fireball’ sighting, the UK Meteor Network tweeted, “So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it”.

In conversation with local newspaper Surrey Comet, the UK Meteor Network said that they were “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris”.

While tweeting a video of the mysterious light, a Twitter user wrote, “Can’t believe I seen this and managed to catch it on camera!! Going over Paisley at 10pm #glasgow #paisley #meteor #comet #fireball @UKMeteorNetwork @Daily_Record”.

Commenting on this video, many locals spoke about how they saw the same sight that left them speechless. “I saw it too just about 10. Unfortunately I was driving so was unable to film it but it was an amazing sight. The head was a mix of yellow and green and the tail was white,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another person commented, “I genuinely thought I was seeing things when I was going back into work last night. Was crazy to see in real life!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 11:52:40 am
His seat on brink, Hemant Soren tries domicile policy cushion

