After Pentagon releases UFO footage, social media is filled with jokes about aliens

Social media have been flooded with memes and jokes about alien invasion. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Social media have been flooded with memes and jokes about alien invasion. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

After the US Pentagon officially released highly classified footage showing “unidentified aerial phenomena”, the videos went viral and social media was abuzz with chatter about aliens and whether we now have to fear an invasion.

The videos captured by the US Navy pilots have been circulating on the internet for years. While one of the videos was shot in 2004, two others were recorded in January 2015. The videos were leaked in 2007 and 2017, and the Navy had verified their authenticity, reported The Guardian.

However, after the official release of the videos, people came up with conspiracy theories, jokes and memes about how the year 2020 just keeps getting weirder. #UFOs and #Pentagon dominated trends worldwide on Twitter, and here are some of the funniest responses to the news:

this visionary already called the aliens 17 years ago#UFOs #aliens pic.twitter.com/MhdpbZyfbS — blackenwhite cucumberbatch (@lilevilmorty) April 28, 2020

The Pentagon is going to feel mighty silly when they find out that the #UFOs were just Rajinikanth playing frisbee. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 28, 2020

#UFOs Everyone 2 months ago: Damn 2020’s been crazy, what’s next, aliens exist? The Pentagon: pic.twitter.com/tQd9dXAeO3 — swerve 🥢 (@swerveee) April 28, 2020

*i bet nothing can surprise us anymore… pentagon: #UFOs are real literally everyone: pic.twitter.com/5bjqwEXiCp — – 𝙟𝙖𝙨 loves chris evans – (@jazzypech) April 27, 2020

BREAKING – Pentagon releases videos of #UFO and inside the ships pic.twitter.com/u4dZlL3fUN — Young Sasuke (@RudboFlex) April 27, 2020

The earth by the end of 2020 #UFOs pic.twitter.com/OcJgoDHHeD — REE 🎮 🥀 (@mushymello) April 28, 2020

Next thing you know we’re going to be allowed outside again and see this #UFOs pic.twitter.com/GPQbJzuhml — Madisyn 🌻 (@adoreudarling) April 27, 2020

The statement by the Department of Defense said the grainy videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017”. It further added that adding that “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’”.

The Pentagon’s statement is expected to legitimise the speculation around the purported human-extra terrestrial interaction in recent years. Responding to these videos, former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid wrote on Twitter saying “only scratches the surface of research and materials available”.

