Watch: Senior citizen fights off thief who tried to rob him at ATM

A video of a pensioner bravely fighting off a man who attempted to steal his wallet is doing the rounds on the internet.

In a clip that was shared by UK’s South Wales Police seeking more information about the robber, the 77-year-old man is seen withdrawing money from an ATM when the man approached him from behind and demanded the cash and bank cards.

The pensioner is seen putting his fists up in defence as the thief approaches him outside a store in Cardiff. The man also manages to land a couple of punches before the man runs off empty-handed.

As per the post, Detective Constable Stephen Mayne said that though the victim bravely fought the thief, he was left shaken. “We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward” the post further reads.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6 am on February 5 at a store in Colchester Avenue. The police are now on the lookout for the suspect who was “carrying a black rucksack and was wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front.”

