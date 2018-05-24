This dad took late son’s girlfriend to prom; the heartwarming story will make you teary-eyed

The teenage couple were friends for many years before they started dating about one year ago. (Source: Kelly O’Neil Brown/ Facebook) The teenage couple were friends for many years before they started dating about one year ago. (Source: Kelly O’Neil Brown/ Facebook)

Kaylee Suders had been planning to attend her senior prom with boyfriend Carter Brown for a long time. However, her dreams were shattered when Brown was killed in a tragic car accident just weeks before the big day. Disheartened by the loss, the 18-year-old Pennsylvania teen decided to skip the event, but instead, she ended up attending the gala with Brown’s dad Robert.

The heartwarming story of the 50-year-old father asking the young girlfriend of his late son has moved many on Facebook. Overcoming his own pain, the dad, who was also a former coach at the high school asked the permission of the principal to attend the event.

Brown not only took Suders to the James Buchanan High School’s prom on Saturday, but also danced with her and posed for silly photos — making it a special and memorable affair. The photos and videos of the night were shared on Facebook by Brown’s wife Kelly O’Neil Brown and went viral.

“Add this to the list of reasons why I love my husband… Since Carter couldn’t escort Kaylee to her prom, Robert stepped in. Kaylee, I know Rob wasn’t your first choice for a date, but he will forever be mine,” the late boyfriend’s mom and a proud wife wrote.

“I was kind of surprised before he asked me, and it was really, really heartwarming,” the teenager told the Daily Times. “I didn’t have to think about it. I definitely said ‘yes.’ It was so great of him to ask me.” Soon after the idea, she picked a gown for herself and a tuxedo for her prom date.

“My son would’ve wanted her to go,” the grieving father told PEOPLE. “So I said, ‘I know Carter’s not here to take you, but maybe I could be the next best thing.’ She got teary-eyed and gave me a big hug.”

As the duo now had an amazing time, the deceased boy’s family claim they very happy to see him cheer up Suders. “Getting involved with prom has helped. Seeing Kaylee so happy has helped. It’s kept our minds busy,” the report quoted Robert Brown.

