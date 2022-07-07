Penguins and otters in Japan refuse to eat cheap fish as zoo tries to tighten belt

The penguins and otters at Japan’s Hakone-en Aquarium are not happy with the inflation-induced change in their diets.

To battle the rising cost of running an aquarium, the authorities switched the Japanese horse mackerel, which was fed to the otters and the penguins, with saba, a less expensive fish. However, the fussy animals have refused to eat the cheaper food.

Hiroki Shimamoto, the head zookeeper told Vice World News that many of the penguins and otters took the fish in their mouth but then dropped them. “I’m not sure if the animals can taste a significant difference, but you can tell they’re not used to it,” Shimamoto said. “For the ones who refuse to eat the new fish, we just give them what they used to eat”.

The head zookeeper told the news website that the cost of running the aquarium had increased by about 20 per cent since the beginning of the year, prompting them to make several cost-cutting decisions such as using less lighting and making changes in the meals of the animals.

Videos of the penguins and otters refusing to accept lower-priced fish have gone viral on social media. Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “😂😂😂 did they expect the penguins to understand inflation?”. Another person wrote, “Good for them. They didn’t ask to be there. They should at least be fed what they want.”