scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Penguins and otters in Japan refuse to eat cheap fish as zoo tries to tighten belt

The Hakone-en Aquarium in Japan switched the expensive Japanese horse mackerel with a cheaper fish as food for the animals to battle rising costs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 8:03:37 pm
Penguins and Otters in Japan refuse to eat cheap fish, Penguins otters reject cheap fish, Japan penguins refuse cheaper fish due to inflation, Hakone-en Aquarium Japan, Funny penguin video, viral penguin videos, Indian Express The cost of running an aquarium in Japan has increased by about 20 per cent since the beginning of the year.

The penguins and otters at Japan’s Hakone-en Aquarium are not happy with the inflation-induced change in their diets.

To battle the rising cost of running an aquarium, the authorities switched the Japanese horse mackerel, which was fed to the otters and the penguins, with saba, a less expensive fish. However, the fussy animals have refused to eat the cheaper food.

ALSO READ |Penguins return to Atlantic waters after rehabilitation. Watch video

Hiroki Shimamoto, the head zookeeper told Vice World News that many of the penguins and otters took the fish in their mouth but then dropped them. “I’m not sure if the animals can taste a significant difference, but you can tell they’re not used to it,” Shimamoto said. “For the ones who refuse to eat the new fish, we just give them what they used to eat”.

The head zookeeper told the news website that the cost of running the aquarium had increased by about 20 per cent since the beginning of the year, prompting them to make several cost-cutting decisions such as using less lighting and making changes in the meals of the animals.

Videos of the penguins and otters refusing to accept lower-priced fish have gone viral on social media. Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “😂😂😂 did they expect the penguins to understand inflation?”. Another person wrote, “Good for them. They didn’t ask to be there. They should at least be fed what they want.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement