Penguin starts to move with another group of penguins mistakenly. Watch what happens next

Penguins are intelligent creatures and they are known to move around in groups. A video that shows two groups of penguins is going viral on social media for a hilarious reason and it shows how intelligent these black and white aquatic birds are.

A Twitter user named Tansu Yegen shared the video Friday and it has received more than four million views already. The video begins with a group of eight penguins coming from one direction going downhill when they encounter another group who are on their way up. They stop for what seems like a brief exchange of information. However, once they resume, the group realises that they are only seven and one penguin has moved in with the wrong group mistakenly. So, one of them goes after it and brings it back.

“When 2 groups of penguins meet on the road, they stop for a short exchange of information. When one of them moves in with the wrong group, a friend goes after him to bring him back,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

When 2 groups of penguins meet on the road, they stop for a short exchange of information. When one of them moves in with the wrong group, a friend goes after him to bring him back🙂🐧🐧🐧 pic.twitter.com/W3y4ZwxdiW — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 23, 2022

The video is credited to a woman named Andrea Barlow. She had shared the video in a tweet on January 11, 2021. The video is from Falkland Islands.

“The rockhoppers on the left are heading out to sea, the ones on the right are heading back to the rookery having been out at sea. I love the conflab they have when they meet… and the confused penguin at the end!!” she had posted as caption.