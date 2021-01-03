scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

‘Peeche dekho kid’ wishes fans on New Year but look who stole the show!

As the children take turns to wish fans, little Umer, seen holding a chocolate, drops it while the camera is still rolling. His conflicted expression whether to pick the chocolate or not is winning the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2021 6:14:07 pm
peeche dekho kid, piche dekho kid, piche dekho kid ahmad shah, piche dekho kid new year wish, piche dekho kid brother candy video, viral video, pakistan pathan kid meme video, indian express, pakistan newsMany commented on the video saying, the struggle is real! (Source: cuteahmadshah01/Instagram)

Pakistan’s meme sensation Ahmad Shah, aka ‘peeche dekho kid’, is back with a new video but this time it’s his little brother who steals the show.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year, Shah appears in a video along with his brothers Abubakar and Umer. As the children take turns to wish fans, little Umer, seen holding a chocolate, drops it while the camera is still rolling.

After dropping his sweet treat, the little one looks slightly upset and in a dilemma on whether to pick it up or leave it on the floor. However, after exchanging a few glances at the camera and on the ground, he decides to turn his focus on the treat!

The sweet video shared on Shah’s official YouTube channel quickly went viral not just in Pakistan but also in India and many can’t get enough of Umer’s cuteness.

The family also uploaded an ‘error-free’ video on Shah’s official Facebook page but it was the adorable reaction video of Umer which left netizens far more impressed online.

As Umer’s expression melted many hearts online, here how people reacted to the video:

Shah, who became a social media craze in April 2019 as ‘peeche dekho kid’, even found fans in Bollywood stars. Since then, the little boy and his brothers have launched their own YouTube channel and have even participated on various TV shows and ad campaigns.

