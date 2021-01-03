‘Peeche dekho kid’ wishes fans on New Year but look who stole the show!

Many commented on the video saying, the struggle is real! (Source: cuteahmadshah01/Instagram)

Pakistan’s meme sensation Ahmad Shah, aka ‘peeche dekho kid’, is back with a new video but this time it’s his little brother who steals the show.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year, Shah appears in a video along with his brothers Abubakar and Umer. As the children take turns to wish fans, little Umer, seen holding a chocolate, drops it while the camera is still rolling.

After dropping his sweet treat, the little one looks slightly upset and in a dilemma on whether to pick it up or leave it on the floor. However, after exchanging a few glances at the camera and on the ground, he decides to turn his focus on the treat!

The sweet video shared on Shah’s official YouTube channel quickly went viral not just in Pakistan but also in India and many can’t get enough of Umer’s cuteness.

The family also uploaded an ‘error-free’ video on Shah’s official Facebook page but it was the adorable reaction video of Umer which left netizens far more impressed online.

As Umer’s expression melted many hearts online, here how people reacted to the video:

Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left 😂❤️ https://t.co/YGtxLLSBH4 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 3, 2021

Dropping New Years resolutions like that boy with the candy https://t.co/GwnLsB3LVj — Bismah Malik (@bismahmalik) January 3, 2021

Hahaha!! Struggle is real :) https://t.co/ie9V0pq2cd — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash07) January 3, 2021

If u ever gotta choose between fame and satisfaction…👇 https://t.co/lB9axWAM0v — Neel Ali (@KongPoash) January 3, 2021

The conflict between picking up or not. The candy is too tempting to let go🤣❤ https://t.co/R5OxwByRfp — Jugno (@Misbahislamkhan) January 3, 2021

Poor fellow, cuteness overloaded, loved the expression and response when he dropped it 😂🤭👌 — Nazia Khan (@Pak4rule1) January 3, 2021

After massaging his belly he thought choclate is more important thn video😂😂 — Mrs.Shabbir😊 (@DaisyTulip4) January 3, 2021

Arey neeche toh dekho chocolate gir gayi 😂😂 — पहाड़ी मानुष (@pahadi_01) January 3, 2021

Candy is important…!! Good he overcame his dilemma 😅 — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) January 3, 2021

Poor soul 😂😂😂 was so conflicted for 30 seconds… — M. Haroon Mumtaz (@hmumtaz78) January 2, 2021

He didn't want to spoil the video by picking it up but gave up eventually 😂😍😍 #cute — Peculiar (@Always_Peculiar) January 2, 2021

The littlest boy has my heart❤ He was so cute😍😍😍 — Freud's Fan (@Freud_Fan) January 2, 2021

After years ..the best clip of the century…so cute — Zeeshan Qureshi 🛩️ (@zeeshanshiraz) January 3, 2021

That's the childhood🥰 — سلمان خان (@iamSalmanikPTI) January 3, 2021

Shah, who became a social media craze in April 2019 as ‘peeche dekho kid’, even found fans in Bollywood stars. Since then, the little boy and his brothers have launched their own YouTube channel and have even participated on various TV shows and ad campaigns.