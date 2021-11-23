‘Pedalling Picasso’ draws ‘Mr Movember’ on GPS, breaks Guinness World Record

Anthony Hoyte from UK, popularly known as “Pedalling Picasso”, is back in the news for his latest GPS creation, a moustached man. With his latest creation, he has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours (individual). He earlier created drawings of a snowman, cat, reindeer and more.

Hoyte covered 107 km (66.48 mi) creating a hairy man’s figure, “Mr Movember”. He started pedalling towards breaking GWR on November 13 and remained undeterred when he encountered obstacles.

“There were quite a few road closures near the start (the shoulders and neck), so I had to find workarounds ‘on the hoof’,” Anthony said as quoted by GWR site. “Luckily, the key bits – the eyes, nose, mouth and tache – went to plan. There were a few more issues towards the end – including the crowds of Portobello Road Market – but I was less concerned about that as the shape of the hair isn’t critical,” he added.

Intriguingly, Hoyte was inspired to raise mental health awareness among men. Movember promotes men to grow moustaches and turns attention towards men’s mental health issues such as suicide and depression.

Hoyte has been drawing GPS pictures since 2016 and “Mr Movember” is his nineteenth picture. Before venturing into a new ride, Hoyte does his research on online maps and tried to figure out shapes. “For this one, I knew I was trying to find a face, and two things jumped out at me: Park Lane for the nose, and the curve of the Thames for the neckline.”

“If I see something in the road pattern that looks like a nose, say, then I try and find the eyes, mouth etc. to go with it. If nothing jumps out, I will try somewhere else, but I will keep coming back to places to see whether I can spot new things,” wrote Hoyte in his blog.

Hoyte is happy with the response and impact his “Mr Movember” has created. “I’m blown away by the way the drawing’s been received, especially in the form of donations from people I don’t even know. So a huge thank you to them! There’s always the potential for things to go wrong, and I get a great sense of satisfaction when the image appears as planned,” he said as quoted by GWR.

The challenge of finding complex images in street patterns keeps him going and in 2018, he was termed “Pedalling Picasso” by Bicycling magazine.