‘Pawri Hori Hai’ girl grooves to Yashraj Mukhate spoof of her track, video is a hit online

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million views.

Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Me Kaun Tha-fame dropped a funky mash-up of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s Pawri Hori Hai’ video. And the influencer has now taken the ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ trend a notch higher by grooving to Mukhate’s mash-up version of her video.

“Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai” (The party just started now), she wrote, while sharing a video which shows Mobeen and her friends grooving to the peppy track. In the video shared on Twitter, the influencer and her friends are also seen donning T-shirts with the hashtag #PawriHoriHai.

Take a look here:

Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai. 🙊 something exciting coming soon 🥳🥳 #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/RoDmgTNeHs — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 15, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

That’s the way. — Sage Revolter🇵🇰 (@SageRevolter) February 15, 2021

She passed the vibe check 🔥🤩 — issajoke (@Alitauqeeraslam) February 15, 2021

You’re too good..love from India — Amin Hanslod (@AminHanslod) February 15, 2021

You’re such a good sport:-)..Love this!:D — kingshuk kashyap (@kingshukkashyap) February 15, 2021

Wha👌 — Anum khalid (@Anumkha536) February 15, 2021

😝😝😝😝🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. That’s is good step to rejoining two different Countries — Hameed Alamat (@Alamat_Pathan) February 16, 2021

You nailed it!!! — Shan Kazmi (@ShanKiChay) February 15, 2021

You are so nice so Cool… People are enjoying.. They have smile on Face because of you.. May you live long and be happy always — Ch Tanveer Ashraf (@ChTanveerAshra2) February 15, 2021

For the uninitiated, the trend began after a video of Mobeen having fun with her friends went viral. In the clip, she was heard saying: Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on).

While ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ became a major memes trend in Pakistan, it soon caught up in India after Mukhate gave a quirky twist to the clip. Several brands also, joined in on the trend, making the most out of it.