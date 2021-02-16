scorecardresearch
‘Pawri Hori Hai’ girl grooves to Yashraj Mukhate spoof of her track, video is a hit online

“Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai,” she wrote, while sharing a video which shows Mobeen and her friends grooving to the peppy track.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2021 12:10:12 pm
Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million views.

Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Me Kaun Tha-fame dropped a funky mash-up of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s Pawri Hori Hai’ video. And the influencer has now taken the ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ trend a notch higher by grooving to Mukhate’s mash-up version of her video.

“Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai” (The party just started now), she wrote, while sharing a video which shows Mobeen and her friends grooving to the peppy track. In the video shared on Twitter, the influencer and her friends are also seen donning T-shirts with the hashtag #PawriHoriHai.

Take a look here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over a million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, the trend began after a video of Mobeen having fun with her friends went viral. In the clip, she was heard saying: Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on).

While ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ became a major memes trend in Pakistan, it soon caught up in India after Mukhate gave a quirky twist to the clip. Several brands also, joined in on the trend, making the most out of it.

