Pawri Girl from Pakistan is back, wins the internet with her singing this time

One of the biggest meme trends of 2021 that had netizens hooked on either side of the border was one of Pakistani content creator Dananeer Mobeen aka the Pawri girl. Now, months after the mega ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme craze, she is making waves on the internet with another video, this time wowing all with her singing skills.

Sharing an acapella version of a song from a 2017 Pakistani film, the young woman was heard performing a soulful rendition of ‘Ae Dil’. Singing the soft melody from Punjab Nahi Jaungi starring Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and Urwa Hocane — the 19-year-old Pakistani student has got attention once again from Indians as well.

“Khoya jo tu, houga maera kya?” the viral sensation wrote quoting the lyrics of the song while tagging singer-composer Shiraz Uppal.

As the video went viral, many requested Mobeen to share more singing videos with some even urging her to take it up as a career.

The sweet song sung by her also has an Indian connection — the duet track for the film was sung by Jonita Gandhi along with Uppal.

Listen to the original song here:

For the uninitiated, Mobeen took social media by storm in February for her unusual pronunciation of the word party. In a short video that went viral, Mobeen recorded herself and friends in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan to show how the group of youngsters were having a blast.

Mobeen’s monologue of her saying in Urdu, “This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place”, triggered memes, jokes and even a viral song mash-ups, courtesy Yashraj Mukhate. From police forces to brands, her epic line transcended border and offered some respite to the tense situation between the two neighbouring nations.