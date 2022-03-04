It is now time for ‘Baap ki party’: Pawri Girl Dananeer Mobeen reenacts little Pashtun girl’s video

Dananeer Mobeen aka the “Pawri Girl” who broke the internet on both sides of the border is back. This time, she’s re-enacting a little girl’s “pawri ho rahi hai” video, and netizens are amused once again.

Reacting to a little Pashtun girl’s “Baap ki party” TikTok video that went viral over social media a few days ago, the Pakistani influencer claimed it’s the “best version of the Pawri ho rahi hai so far”.

ALSO READ | Pawri Girl is back, wins the internet with her singing this time

Imitating the child from the original clip, Mobeen was seen draped in a dupatta covering her head, standing in front of a family portrait to recreate the viral moment. She began the video lip-syncing to the original audio of the girl, who showed her father grilling some meat for a party alongside her siblings.

Mimicking the little one’s gesture, Mobeen too shows herself, perfecting even the little stutter at the start. “Hi, guys, ye main hoon, ye humara baap hai aur ye humare baap ki party ho rahi hai (Hi guys, this is me, this is our father, and this our father’s party).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

“Hiiii guyzzzz. This girl has outdone me,” she wrote on Instagram, also adding the original video for others to see.

In a matter of few hours, the hilarious re-enactment left netizens laughing out loud online and many agreed that the child truly outdid her.

In 2021, Mobeen, then 19 years old, went viral in her country for her video poking fun at “an elite class of Pakistanis who feel little ashamed to talk in Urdu, their mother tongue.” While in Pakistan, her words, “Ye humari car hai. Aur ye hum hai. Aur ye humari pawri horahi hai” gave birth to many memes, in India it became popular when Yashraj Mukhate created a spoof song.

From law enforcement agencies, brands to even politicians, there was no dearth of the meme references, uniting people on both sides of the border.