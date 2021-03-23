‘Hilarious’: ‘Pawri’ girl and ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy create meme crossover video

Fans were excited and many remarked that they didn't know it was a crossover they needed.

It’s hard to gauge what might be the next big trend on social media or for how long the interest might last. However, when something is immortalised through memes, it holds a special place in the hearts of netizens for a long time. Now, two such ‘meme legends’ from Pakistan have joined forces to create a laugh riot online. Yes. ‘Pawri’ girl and ‘Oh Bhai, Mujhe maaro’ guy recently got together for a video, and it’s breaking the internet.

Dananeer Mobeen from Islamabad, who brought India and Pakistan closer after rising to fame and with her ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ video, joined the ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ man Momin Saqib to create a hilarious clip. Saqib, a British-Pakistani influencer and cricket fan had taken social media by a storm in 2019, with his epic rant after Pakistan had lost to India that year ICC Cricket World Cup.

The viral video was shared by Mobeen on her Instagram profile.

Watch the video here:

People on social media loved their collaboration. The video is now being widely shared across social media sites, not just in Pakistan, but also across the border in India.

Even though it has been a long time since their original videos went viral, the duo has continued to rule the internet as memes featuring them keeps resurfacing on various occasions.