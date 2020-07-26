scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Nickelodeon confirms Paw Patrol still running despite White House claims, netizens rejoice

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, during a briefing on Friday, was talking about cancel culture, when she spoke of the cartoon getting cancelled.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2020 8:48:17 pm
Paw Patrol, White house, paw patrol cancelled, press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, cancel culture, trending news, Indian Express news. Taking to Twitter, Paw patrol assured fans that there’s ‘no need to worry’ as the show is not cancelled. (Picture credit: Twitter/Paw Petrol)

Netizens rejoiced after Nickelodeon and makers of Paw Patrol, a popular children’s cartoon series, came forward to assure viewers that the show was still running after the White House press secretary claimed it was axed due to “cancel culture”.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, during a briefing on Friday, said President Donald Trump was opposed to “cancel culture” — a term for when individuals or companies face public backlash and boycott over offensive statements or actions.

“We saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was cancelled. The show Cops was cancelled, Live PD was cancelled,” she said.

However, taking to Twitter, Paw Patrol assured fans that there’s “no need to worry” as the show was still airing. The development comes even as a number of police shows in the US have been taken off air following protests against alleged police brutality and in the wake of George Floyd’s custodial killing.

Many who came across the tweet were delighted that the show was still running. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

McEnany also said that shows like ‘Cops’ and ‘Live PD’ also stood cancelled, adding that toy maker Lego halted sales of their Lego City police station. Responding to McEnany’s claims, Lego clarified that none of their merchandise had been removed from sale, CNN reported.

