Nickelodeon confirms Paw Patrol still running despite White House claims, netizens rejoice

Taking to Twitter, Paw patrol assured fans that there’s ‘no need to worry’ as the show is not cancelled. (Picture credit: Twitter/Paw Petrol) Taking to Twitter, Paw patrol assured fans that there’s ‘no need to worry’ as the show is not cancelled. (Picture credit: Twitter/Paw Petrol)

Netizens rejoiced after Nickelodeon and makers of Paw Patrol, a popular children’s cartoon series, came forward to assure viewers that the show was still running after the White House press secretary claimed it was axed due to “cancel culture”.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, during a briefing on Friday, said President Donald Trump was opposed to “cancel culture” — a term for when individuals or companies face public backlash and boycott over offensive statements or actions.

“We saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was cancelled. The show Cops was cancelled, Live PD was cancelled,” she said.

However, taking to Twitter, Paw Patrol assured fans that there’s “no need to worry” as the show was still airing. The development comes even as a number of police shows in the US have been taken off air following protests against alleged police brutality and in the wake of George Floyd’s custodial killing.

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

Many who came across the tweet were delighted that the show was still running. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Thank you! This lie made children even more sad than the notion that they were going to be forced to return to school during a pandemic — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 24, 2020

Jesus tapdancing Christ finally some good news out of this year — Leon Lush (@LeonLush) July 25, 2020

Every Person, Woman, Man, Camera can rest easy that Paw Patrol is still on TV. — Tgage (@tgagemurphy) July 24, 2020

My two year old daughter thanks you. I thank you for not bowing down to the mob. My daughter looks forward to the new season and more of Rex! — Richard Hochroth (@RJHochroth) July 24, 2020

Even a kids cartoon show has to swat down the fake news coming out of the White House. Sad. — 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days until Nove〽️ber 3🗽 (@snowmanomics) July 24, 2020

“The Paw Patrol Twitter account fact checked the White House.” What a world we live in. What a world. — Volphy (@TheTrueVolphy) July 24, 2020

Thank god. Paw patrol is my reason to Be alive — Carl (@OGRealCarl) July 24, 2020

McEnany also said that shows like ‘Cops’ and ‘Live PD’ also stood cancelled, adding that toy maker Lego halted sales of their Lego City police station. Responding to McEnany’s claims, Lego clarified that none of their merchandise had been removed from sale, CNN reported.

