‘Not one spy girl sent my way’: Telegram’s Pavel Durov amid Nvidia China ‘spy’ row

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov took a dig at the controversy surrounding Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

Durov’s remarks came amid reports surrounding Huang, the 63-year-old co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, and his alleged extramarital relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has reportedly been identified by US intelligence officials as a Chinese intelligence asset.

“Unfair that CEOs who aren’t into Asian girls get fewer dating options from spy agencies,” Durov wrote on X. “Where are the French/Russian/Iranian honeypots? Not one spy girl sent my way. Are they even trying?” he added.

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Taking another swipe, Durov wrote, “France is excused — their decision-makers aren’t into girls. Everyone else: try harder!”