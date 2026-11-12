‘Not one spy girl sent my way’: Telegram’s Pavel Durov amid Nvidia China ‘spy’ row

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov took a dig at the controversy surrounding Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.
Durov’s remarks came amid reports surrounding Huang, the 63-year-old co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, and his alleged extramarital relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has reportedly been identified by US intelligence officials as a Chinese intelligence asset.
“Unfair that CEOs who aren’t into Asian girls get fewer dating options from spy agencies,” Durov wrote on X. “Where are the French/Russian/Iranian honeypots? Not one spy girl sent my way. Are they even trying?” he added.
Taking another swipe, Durov wrote, “France is excused — their decision-makers aren’t into girls. Everyone else: try harder!”
See the post here:
Unfair that CEOs who aren’t into Asian girls get fewer dating options from spy agencies.
Where are the French/Russian/Iranian honeypots? Not one spy girl sent my way. Are they even trying?
France is excused — their decision-makers aren’t into girls. Everyone else: try harder!
— Pavel Durov (@durov) November 11, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, amassing a wave of reactions. “Can’t believe what I’m reading. If billionaire CEOs can’t get a girl then I’d be single for life,” an X user wrote. “CEOs roasting other CEOs wasn’t on my bingo card for the year,” another user commented.[p
“Love your dark humor but Iranian girls are busy fighting for freedom and getting shot in the head on the streets by the terrorist regime occupation their country. They don’t have time for spying,” a third user reacted.
Who is Alice Huang?
US intelligence officials believe Alice Huang was recruited by Chinese intelligence to establish a relationship with the Nvidia chief and obtain confidential information from him. She was also allegedly tasked with influencing Huang to support fewer restrictions on chip sales to China.
However, the allegations concerning her intelligence links have not been independently established.