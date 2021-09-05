scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Paulo Coelho posts picture of Kerala autorickshaw with his name written on it

Besides Coelho's name, the autorickshaw also had The Alchemist, which is one of his best-selling books, written on it in Malayalam.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 5, 2021 6:00:21 pm
With over 15 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for desi fans to take note of the picture he shared. Many expressed their love for the author and his book.

Indian autorickshaws often have quirky lines written on their back. Now, author Paulo Coelho has tweeted the photo of an autorickshaw in Kerala which has his name written on its back.

Besides Coelho’s name, the autorickshaw also had The Alchemist, which is one of his best-selling books, written on it in Malayalam. Posting the picture on Twitter, Coelho wrote, “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo).”

Brazillian author Coelho, born in Rio de Janerio in 1947, is best known for his book The Alchemist along with Eleven Minutes and The Winner Stands Alone. The Alchemist is the story of a young boy who, in search of adventure and love, travels the world.

ALSO READ |Hawker tries to sell Chetan Bhagat’s book to author, and people are in splits

With over 15 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for desi fans to take note of the picture he shared. Many expressed their love for the author and his book. Some also tweeted about Coelho being “one of the most celebrated” modern-day writers in Kerala.

Coelho has often expressed his fondness for India. Earlier in 2017, he had posted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and called him one of the best movie stars in the world.

