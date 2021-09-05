Paulo Coelho posts picture of Kerala autorickshaw with his name written on it

Indian autorickshaws often have quirky lines written on their back. Now, author Paulo Coelho has tweeted the photo of an autorickshaw in Kerala which has his name written on its back.

Besides Coelho’s name, the autorickshaw also had The Alchemist, which is one of his best-selling books, written on it in Malayalam. Posting the picture on Twitter, Coelho wrote, “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo).”

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

Brazillian author Coelho, born in Rio de Janerio in 1947, is best known for his book The Alchemist along with Eleven Minutes and The Winner Stands Alone. The Alchemist is the story of a young boy who, in search of adventure and love, travels the world.

With over 15 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for desi fans to take note of the picture he shared. Many expressed their love for the author and his book. Some also tweeted about Coelho being “one of the most celebrated” modern-day writers in Kerala.

keralites love this book !!! its recommended by every teacher to their students — Nir⁷ (@ughtan7) September 5, 2021

Currently having a second read on it 😊 we love your works pic.twitter.com/VvGcsDzcQU — Sheryl⁷🍒 (@OT7blossoms) September 5, 2021

ഈ ചിത്രം കണ്ടെതിൽ സന്തോഷം തോന്നുന്നു. ഞാൻ ഒരു കേരളീയൻ ആയതിൽ അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നു. ഇന്ന് ഈ ദിനം ഒരു മികച്ച ദിവസമാണ്. — Savithri Devi.S (@SavithriDeviS1) September 5, 2021

It’s morning here in Kerala, and this is the first thing I saw today… Couldn’t have been much better, because I started my journey with The Alchemist, glad that I’m still following it’s path. Thank you for sharing this pic.

PS: my twitter username suggests it😊😊 — Rachel (@FathimaSantiago) September 5, 2021

Alchemist was the first (real) book I’ve read too. — itiswhatitis (@whatitisisshit) September 5, 2021

Whether it’s fiction or non fiction, every world classics are translated into Malayalam, mother tongue of Keralites. And you are one of the most celebrated modern day writer here in Kerala. — rejimon varghese (@rejimonv) September 5, 2021

Coelho has often expressed his fondness for India. Earlier in 2017, he had posted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and called him one of the best movie stars in the world.