Friday, October 30, 2020
‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd wins hearts after handing out cookies to early voters

Paul Rudd, best known for playing Ant-Man in the Marvel superhero films, handed out cookies to people standing in a long line despite the rain to cast their vote.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 30, 2020 1:55:41 pm
Paul Rudd, Paul Rudd cookies to voters, Paul Rudd hands out cookies Brooklyn voters, US early voting, US Presidential elections, viral news, good news, indian expressPaul Rudd thanked voters for coming out to vote despite heavy showers.

Actor Paul Rudd has been getting a lot of praise on social media after he was filmed handing out cookies to people who had queued up outside a New York voting centre to participate in early voting.

Rudd, best known for playing Ant-Man in the Marvel superhero films, handed out cookies to people standing in a long line despite the rain to cast their vote. The 51-year-old actor, who has been asking people to vote in the presidential election, also joined voters waiting in line at the Barclays Center.

Footage shared on Twitter showed Rudd handing out cookies and posing with voters. The actor had an ‘I Voted’ sticker on his jacket. “I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” the star told people in line.

“I was standing in line and I thought Paul was just there to vote, but then he starts handing out cookies to people in line,” Rosenworcel told CNN. “And he waited to greet people as they exited to say thanks for voting in the rain.”

Many others shared photos and video footage with the actor — as well as the cookies they’d received.

Photos of Rudd greeting voters with cookies were also shared by the Barclays Center’s official Twitter handle.

“Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK,” the tweet said.

“It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off from work. Polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not difficult,” Rudd told NowThis.

The clip also captured the moment a voter collected her cookies and then told the actor, “Thank you for never ageing.”

The video interview also includes a clip of Rudd greeting a voter, who, after collecting her cookie, tells the actor, “Thank you for never aging.”

The gesture also resulted in Rudd’s name trending on Twitter as people heaped praise on him:

Last week, Rudd and several Marvel stars assembled for a virtual fundraiser in support of Joe Biden. The Biden campaign’s “Voters Assemble” event featured Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, and Zoë Saldana for some Marvel trivia and a question and answer session.

