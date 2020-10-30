‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd wins hearts after handing out cookies to early voters

Paul Rudd thanked voters for coming out to vote despite heavy showers.

Actor Paul Rudd has been getting a lot of praise on social media after he was filmed handing out cookies to people who had queued up outside a New York voting centre to participate in early voting.

Rudd, best known for playing Ant-Man in the Marvel superhero films, handed out cookies to people standing in a long line despite the rain to cast their vote. The 51-year-old actor, who has been asking people to vote in the presidential election, also joined voters waiting in line at the Barclays Center.

Footage shared on Twitter showed Rudd handing out cookies and posing with voters. The actor had an ‘I Voted’ sticker on his jacket. “I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” the star told people in line.

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

“I was standing in line and I thought Paul was just there to vote, but then he starts handing out cookies to people in line,” Rosenworcel told CNN. “And he waited to greet people as they exited to say thanks for voting in the rain.”

Many others shared photos and video footage with the actor — as well as the cookies they’d received.

Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to early voters voting in the rain @ Barclay’s Center. I like him x100 more. Go #VOTE! #VoteEarly #VoteHimOut2020 pic.twitter.com/6eesxhi1Um — dremoney (@onjrayuh) October 29, 2020

This morning I voted early for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris at @barclayscenter in Brooklyn and then Paul Rudd gave me a cookie. He tried to trick me into choosing a corn cookie over a blueberry cookie (no dice). Otherwise a very nice guy! #VoteEarly #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/6rvdTKa34J — Mary Jane Skelly (@jarymane) October 29, 2020

Voting early on a rainy rainy day meant no lines at the Barclay Center, Brooklyn. Special bonus: Paul Rudd gave us cookies! (Crazy thought: is bad weather just another insidious GOP vote suppression tactic?) pic.twitter.com/xVZY9FEe5B — Danny Ashkenasi (@DannyAshkenasi) October 29, 2020

i love paul rudd with my entire heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/sUdnchNe7l — marti loves paul. ⎊ (@IR0NLANG) October 29, 2020

paul rudd really spending his day giving cookies to voters in the rain, he really is the only man ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/OE0lj7n9n7 — zach (@civiIswar) October 29, 2020

Photos of Rudd greeting voters with cookies were also shared by the Barclays Center’s official Twitter handle.

“Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK,” the tweet said.

Hey, look at us, who would’ve thought.. we’d be enjoying cookies with Paul Rudd after voting in BK😎 #MakeHistoryHere pic.twitter.com/WyJfbKvwFT — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) October 29, 2020

“It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off from work. Polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not difficult,” Rudd told NowThis.

The clip also captured the moment a voter collected her cookies and then told the actor, “Thank you for never ageing.”

🚨 We ran into Paul Rudd at the polls — and he was giving out cookies 🍪 pic.twitter.com/K2yZeptXSG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 29, 2020

The video interview also includes a clip of Rudd greeting a voter, who, after collecting her cookie, tells the actor, “Thank you for never aging.”

The gesture also resulted in Rudd’s name trending on Twitter as people heaped praise on him:

He might actually be the world’s most perfect man. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 29, 2020

I didn’t think I could love him more…and then this 😭😭😭 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) October 30, 2020

As if Paul Rudd couldn’t get any better, he is down the street from me handing out cookies to people waiting in line to #VOTE https://t.co/EGwAP6Wiff — Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) October 29, 2020

We stan a legend, as the kids say… https://t.co/oiJwAwaPzm — Padma “Did You Vote Yet?” Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 29, 2020

Just when I thought I couldn’t love #PaulRudd more. What a MAN. 😍💓

America, I love you. Hang in there. We’re all nervous. Eat cookies. Vote . #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/DyDSyFxJJ5 — Lourdes Faberes (@LourdesFaberes) October 29, 2020

I wouldn’t normally eat something from somebody I don’t know, but I’d definitely eat a cookie from Paul Rudd. — Bret B (@bretrb21) October 29, 2020

THIS is how you should be spending your time right now, Kim Kardashian — Julie McCoy (@LAjuliemccoy) October 29, 2020

How is there so much good in one human being? — Jared W. (@Wpark83) October 29, 2020

There’s so much hate in this world. Political, religious, etc… …and then you’ve got Paul Rudd, handing out cookies to people standing in line, waiting to vote. I mean, come on man…leave some wholesome for the rest of us! #PaulRudd — Michelle’s Gluten Free Kitchen (@MGFKitchen) October 30, 2020

I am going to wear a Paul Rudd mask and hand out cookies at the Park Slope Armory voting line on Saturday and that will be my Halloween costume. https://t.co/LhhTBsOT5T — John Hodgman (@hodgman) October 29, 2020

When they show you who they are, believe them the first time. This guy’s always been awesome. Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to voters because of course Paul Rudd would be handing out cookies to voters. His karma is through the roof. 🙏🏼 Such a good human. #vote #PaulRudd https://t.co/XkKUUxqQAS — Rob ® (@RB_0007) October 29, 2020

Last week, Rudd and several Marvel stars assembled for a virtual fundraiser in support of Joe Biden. The Biden campaign’s “Voters Assemble” event featured Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, and Zoë Saldana for some Marvel trivia and a question and answer session.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd