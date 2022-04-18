Meet Patron, a 2-year-old dog that sniffs out explosives in Ukraine

In the fight against the Russian invasion, many unlikely heroes have emerged in Ukraine. One of them is a 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier dog, Patron, that sniffs out dangerous explosives in the war-torn country.

In March, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) posted a video that showed the adorable dog accompanying the SES members and surveying the war-affected areas for any hidden explosives.

While sharing the video, the SES wrote, “News from Patron! Our militant dog – the mascot of Chernihiv pyrotechnicians continues to serve! Since the beginning of the war, he and SES sappers have cleared almost 90 explosive devices. Thank you, my friend, for your tireless work !”

Patron is credited with saving many lives by discovering unexploded landmines and bombs. Currently, he is stationed at Chernihiv city, which has suffered heavy damage.

After more than a month of the war, Patron has become a hero among netizens around the world, several of whom have made fan art in his name.

Commenting on one of the many videos of Patron that is doing the rounds of social media, a Twitter user wrote, “Patron deserves a medal. A hero and definitely man’s best friend. ”.

Around the world, dogs are trained by authorities to detect drugs, explosives, and chemicals by harnessing their extraordinary sense of smell.

Interestingly, dogs are also being used in Ukraine as a therapy tool to bring solace to displaced kids.

As reported by Reuters, at the ‘Dr. Doc’ therapy centre in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, kids are invited to play with Evsei, a friendly spaniel, in an attempt to provide them some moments of happiness and warmth.