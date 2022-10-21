Patient plays saxophone during brain surgery. Watch video

Undergoing surgeries triggers fear and panic among most people. However, in an unusual incident, a patient played the saxophone during his own brain surgery and a video has now gone viral on social media.

There is a scientific explanation for playing the saxophone and it is a procedure called ‘awake surgery’ that permits surgeons to monitor brain activity during operation. Thus, the surgeons ensure there is no negative impact on the patient’s brain functions, as per a tweet by Now This News.

pic.twitter.com/MhgC8JnpcQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 21, 2022

The clip shared by Now This News shows the patient lying on the hospital bed and playing the saxophone. Meanwhile, the surgeons are seen working to remove the tumour from his brain.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 32,900 views on Twitter. Many users were intrigued by the feat and a user drew parallel to American medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. A comment read, “This some real life greys anatomy and they had the kid who was in a spelling bee spell words while he was having brain surgery.” Another user wrote, “Can we just marvel at.”

The images was shared by Paideia International Hospital in Italy, as per a KCRA report. The report also added that in 2020, a patient in London played violin in a similar brain operation.